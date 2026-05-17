TMC cries foul over ‘selective FIR’ against Abhishek Banerjee

TMC leader Tanmoy Ghosh on Sunday cried foul play days after an FIR was filed against TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee over alleged inflammatory remarks and said "such selective FIRs are unacceptable". The case was registered for his remarks regarding the playing of DJs and his statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (@AITCofficial X)

"We have heard many provocative statements from BJP leaders. I believe that politics should be conducted with dignity. Such selective FIRs are unacceptable. This should apply to everyone; why only against Abhishek, just because the TMC lost the election? This is not acceptable at all," he told ANI.

The FIR was registered at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly making inflammatory statements ahead of the elections. The case was registered for his remarks regarding the playing of DJs and his statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also read | Abhishek Banerjee named in FIR over controversial speeches during Bengal polls

According to the FIR dated May 15, complainant Rajib Sarkar alleged that Banerjee delivered "provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches" during political rallies and election campaigns, allegedly inciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity.

The FIR further noted that the remarks were made from Banerjee's official social media handle on Facebook, namely, 'Abhishek Banerjee Official', along with other social media news platforms.

Also read | Abhishek Banerjee reveals Amitabh Bachchan got ‘very upset’ when he touched his feet; here's why

According to the FIR, the complainant specifically referred to speeches delivered at Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram rallies during March-April, wherein the accused allegedly threatened opposition workers and used aggressive language likely to create public disorder and political unrest.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 192, 196, 351(2), 353(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 123(2) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.