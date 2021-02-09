IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / TMC is mother of corruption, prepare to atone, JP Nadda tells Mamata Banerjee
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally in West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday.(ANI)
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally in West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday.(ANI)
india news

TMC is mother of corruption, prepare to atone, JP Nadda tells Mamata Banerjee

  • At his rallies in Birbhum and Jhargram, CP chief JP Nadda also accused Mamata Banerjee of appeasing Muslims.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:22 PM IST

Flagging off two more rath yatras or roadshows rechristened Parivartan Yatra (journey for change) in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president J P Nadda launched another scathing attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of insulting the state’s rich culture and presiding over corruption.

“The culture once nurtured by icons such as Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee can be revived only after you (Banerjee) are ousted,” Nadda said at a rally at Lalgarh, an erstwhile Maoist stronghold in Jhargram district, where he launched a roadshow.

In the afternoon, Nadda flagged off the day’s first roadshow in Birbhum district after offering prayers at Tarapith temple, one of the most popular destinations among Hindu pilgrims.

With these, the BJP launched three roadshows since February 6. Two more have been planned. The roadshows will cover Bengal’s 294 assembly constituencies. The BJP insists that it will win at least 200 seats in the assembly polls due in April-May.

Though the roadshows Nadda flagged off on Tuesday started without any hitch, the first one he launched in Nadia district on February 6 was stopped for the second consecutive day in the adjoining Murshidabad district.

On Tuesday morning, BJP leaders had to alter plans for the roadshow in Murshidabad because of the chief minister’s election rally. She started her tour of Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur and East Burdwan, the districts having the highest Muslim populations in the state.

Police stopped the roadshow’s main vehicle, referred to as the rath (chariot) in Berhampore soon after it rolled out from the Madhupur area. The administration allowed it only after imposing conditions.

On Monday, BJP workers held a demonstration for almost two hours in Murshidabad’s Beldanga after the police stopped the roadshow saying there could be unrest if it passed through Beldanga, Nowda and Hariharpara where the Muslims are in majority.

Nadda sharpened the poll rhetoric at his rallies in Birbhum and Jhargram, accusing Banerjee of indulging in appeasement. “She stops processions during Saraswati Puja and Durga Puja but allows the same during Muharram. Curfew is ordered in Bengal when the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir is laid. This is appeasement,” Nadda said in Jhargram.

Alleging that Bengal was worse than other states in crimes such as rape, human trafficking, acid attack, attempted murder and domestic violence, Nadda said, “Rising crime, theft of calamity relief fund sent by the Centre, corruption et al prove that Mamata Banerjee has insulted the culture of Bengal. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the mother of corruption and you are the party’s leader. Come to your senses and prepare for atonement.”

Nadda’s plane landed in the morning at Andal airport in West Burdwan district from where he took a chopper to Birbhum district and later to Jhargram.

TMC’s top leaders did not comment on Nadda’s speeches. However, the ruling party’s Birbhum district unit president Anubrata Mondal, whose cryptic slogan “khela hobe” (let’s play) has become popular across Bengal, said, “The crowd was thin at Nadda’s rally because we have played well. There will be more play in the coming days,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi in conversation with NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi in conversation with NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi likely to be first speaker for Congress in budget debate in LS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:26 PM IST
The Congress leader has been targeting the Union government over the budget, accusing it of reducing the pension of soldiers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi's reply to President's address may take place in LS tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Lok Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions in the first part of the budget session over the opposition's demand for discussion on contentious farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Govt looking to double farmers' income by 2022, says Agriculture Minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:48 PM IST
In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had set a highly ambitious target of doubling farmers incomes by 2022. An inter-ministerial committee on "Doubling of Farmers' Income" was set up in April 2016 to recommend strategies to achieve this goal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo highlighted the steps taken by his government to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.(Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo highlighted the steps taken by his government to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.(Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
india news

Don’t send Covaxin till trials are complete, Chhattisgarh minister tells Centre

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo said the state government is not in position to tell the people to use Covaxin because the trials are incomplete
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally in West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday.(ANI)
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally in West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday.(ANI)
india news

TMC is mother of corruption, prepare to atone, JP Nadda tells Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:22 PM IST
  • At his rallies in Birbhum and Jhargram, CP chief JP Nadda also accused Mamata Banerjee of appeasing Muslims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seven migrants from Pakistan were given the certificates for Indian citizenship on Thursday.(File Photo)
Seven migrants from Pakistan were given the certificates for Indian citizenship on Thursday.(File Photo)
india news

6,76,074 Indians gave up Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019: Home ministry

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:16 PM IST
  • The ministry of home affairs in the Lok Sabha gave this information in a written reply to questions put forth by Congress Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: A view of the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_05_2021_000317A)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: A view of the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_05_2021_000317A)(PTI)
india news

LS likely to take up 3 bills to replace ordinances in budget session

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:10 PM IST
  • Bills to replace ordinances are on priority legislative agenda of the government. A bill to replace ordinance has already been introduced in Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had introduced Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on February 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China India national flag cloth fabric waving on the sky with beautiful sun light - Image (Shutterstock)
China India national flag cloth fabric waving on the sky with beautiful sun light - Image (Shutterstock)
india news

India, China hold consultations on agenda of UN Security Council

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • India began a two-year stint as a non-permanent member of the Security Council earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We have advised states and UTs that all front line workers must be given an opportunity of mop-up rounds by March 6," Bhushan said.(ANI)
"We have advised states and UTs that all front line workers must be given an opportunity of mop-up rounds by March 6," Bhushan said.(ANI)
india news

Covid-19: States, UTs directed to hold mop-up rounds to inoculate health workers

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:03 PM IST
"States and UTs have also been advised that mop up rounds for healthcare workers must be organised by February 24," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP was dismissive of the Congress campaign. (Photo@INCTripura)
The BJP was dismissive of the Congress campaign. (Photo@INCTripura)
india news

Congress on social media recruitment drive in Tripura to unearth 'truths

By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:10 PM IST
The Congress would start a one-month long recruitment drive throughout the state at the earliest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Conference Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah speaks during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
National Conference Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah speaks during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Ram belongs to all of us': Farooq Abdullah urges Centre to respect farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Congratulating Indian scientists for developing Covid-19 vaccine, Abdullah said that as of now very few people were being vaccinated and efforts should be made that more and more people get the jab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It is remarkable that no death has been reported due to Covid-19 in Delhi, in the last 24 hours," Dr Paul said.(ANI)
"It is remarkable that no death has been reported due to Covid-19 in Delhi, in the last 24 hours," Dr Paul said.(ANI)
india news

NITI Aayog says no cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in India yet

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:51 PM IST
"South Africa variant of COVID19 is under the watch. It has come forward that this variant spreads faster. As of yesterday, this particular variant is not in the country," Dr Paul said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Search and rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli on Tuesday. (ANI)
Search and rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news

Rescuers race against time to save 37 men trapped in tunnel in Chamoli’s Tapovan

By shiv sunny | Edited by Sabir Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • Thirty seven men including engineers and casual labourers have been trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel since Sunday morning after a glacier burst triggered a flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on February 8. (ANI)
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on February 8. (ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: UP residents head to Uttarakhand to look for missing kin

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An IndiGo 6E flight from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo(REUTERS)
An IndiGo 6E flight from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Guwahati-Bangalore IndiGo flight diverted to Kolkata, passengers safe

ANI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • "IndiGo flight 6E- 291, operating from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata after a caution message was observed by the pilot. Standard operating procedures were followed, and the aircraft landed at Kolkata safely." stated a press release by Guwahati Airport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP