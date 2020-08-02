e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / TMC leader killed in Bengal’s Bankura, many workers hurt in two other districts

TMC leader killed in Bengal’s Bankura, many workers hurt in two other districts

Local TMC leaders accused Rahim Mondal, husband of the head of the local panchayat who switched over from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and said Left supporters had masterminded the violence.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ali, the former head of the panchayat, was hacked to death after he suffered bomb injuries.
Ali, the former head of the panchayat, was hacked to death after he suffered bomb injuries. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

Babar Ali, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat-level leader, was murdered allegedly by his rivals in the party, in the Beliatore area of Bengal’s Bankura district on Saturday night.

Local TMC leaders accused Rahim Mondal, husband of the head of the local panchayat who switched over from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and said Left supporters had masterminded the violence.

Ali, the former head of the panchayat, was hacked to death after he suffered bomb injuries.

While police detained five people till Sunday afternoon, Amiya Patra, CPI(M) state secretariat member representing the district, said his party was not involved in any way and the violence was the fallout of internal feud in the TMC.

Shyamal Santra, TMC district president said, “Police are probing the violence and the real culprits will surely be rounded up.”

In similar violence in South 24 Parganas district, Muhammad Sheikh and Shahrukh Sheikh sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two groups of TMC workers in the Basanti area. Additional superintendent of police Indrajit Basu said raids were being conducted and the injured had been admitted in hospital.

There were two incidents of violence in West Midnapore district. Five people were injured when some men hurled bombs at the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in the Mohanpur area while a local TMC leader was attacked in Ghatal. The injuries were not critical and raids were on, said local police at both these places.

tags
top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Covid negative, distressed passengers exempted from institutional quarantine upon arrival in India
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In