TMC leader killed in Bengal’s Bankura, many workers hurt in two other districts

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:30 IST

Babar Ali, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat-level leader, was murdered allegedly by his rivals in the party, in the Beliatore area of Bengal’s Bankura district on Saturday night.

Local TMC leaders accused Rahim Mondal, husband of the head of the local panchayat who switched over from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and said Left supporters had masterminded the violence.

Ali, the former head of the panchayat, was hacked to death after he suffered bomb injuries.

While police detained five people till Sunday afternoon, Amiya Patra, CPI(M) state secretariat member representing the district, said his party was not involved in any way and the violence was the fallout of internal feud in the TMC.

Shyamal Santra, TMC district president said, “Police are probing the violence and the real culprits will surely be rounded up.”

In similar violence in South 24 Parganas district, Muhammad Sheikh and Shahrukh Sheikh sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two groups of TMC workers in the Basanti area. Additional superintendent of police Indrajit Basu said raids were being conducted and the injured had been admitted in hospital.

There were two incidents of violence in West Midnapore district. Five people were injured when some men hurled bombs at the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in the Mohanpur area while a local TMC leader was attacked in Ghatal. The injuries were not critical and raids were on, said local police at both these places.