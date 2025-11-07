TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee loses nearly 55 lakh after fraudsters gain access to bank account using fake KYC

Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee reportedly lost approximately ₹55 lakh after cybercriminals gained access to his State Bank of India (SBI) account through forged documents. Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee.(File)

Banerjee was informed about the fraud by the the branch manager, Anandabazar reported.

The fraudsters used his photo and and changed contact details to gain access to the account and subsequently transferred the money.

According to the report, the account was opened at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Legislative Assembly branch when Banerjee was the MLA for Asansol South.

All allowances that he had received as an MLA were deposited into that account. The account had seen no transactions lately, and as a result, it had become dormant.

According to a New18 report, the fraudsters used forged PAN and Aadhaar cards to update the KYC details of Banerjee’s account. They also changed the registered mobile number linked to Banerjee's account, gaining full access.

"If you keep money in the bank, criminals will take it, and if you keep money at home, Narendra Modi will take it," Banerjee was quoted as saying by Anandabazar.

Meanwhile, the cybercrime department of Kolkata Police has started an investigation into the incident.