Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee loses nearly 55 lakh after fraudsters gain access to bank account using fake KYC

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 06:04 pm IST

The fraudsters reportedly used his photo and mobile number to gain access to the account and subsequently transferred the money.

Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee reportedly lost approximately 55 lakh after cybercriminals gained access to his State Bank of India (SBI) account through forged documents.

Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee.(File)
Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee.(File)

Banerjee was informed about the fraud by the the branch manager, Anandabazar reported.

The fraudsters used his photo and and changed contact details to gain access to the account and subsequently transferred the money.

According to the report, the account was opened at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Legislative Assembly branch when Banerjee was the MLA for Asansol South.

All allowances that he had received as an MLA were deposited into that account. The account had seen no transactions lately, and as a result, it had become dormant.

According to a New18 report, the fraudsters used forged PAN and Aadhaar cards to update the KYC details of Banerjee’s account. They also changed the registered mobile number linked to Banerjee's account, gaining full access.

"If you keep money in the bank, criminals will take it, and if you keep money at home, Narendra Modi will take it," Banerjee was quoted as saying by Anandabazar.

Meanwhile, the cybercrime department of Kolkata Police has started an investigation into the incident.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee loses nearly 55 lakh after fraudsters gain access to bank account using fake KYC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On