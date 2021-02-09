TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks cause uproar in Lok Sabha

A remark made by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and a subsequent resolution of the matter created an uproar in Lok Sabha on Monday, with treasury members accusing her of violating parliamentary rules and demanding that her remarks be expunged. The remarks were later expunged from the house records.

RSP MP N K Premachandran, who was in the Chair, had earlier said that her remarks would be expunged later, if found objectionable.

An angry Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal termed her comments as “shameful” and pointed out to the presiding officer that Moitra has not paid heed to the chair.

Later, BJP leaders said that some MPs might move a privilege motion against Moitra.