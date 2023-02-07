Home / India News / 'TMC only party who can provide alternative to BJP': Mamata Banerjee in Tripura

Published on Feb 07, 2023 08:37 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that hers is the only party that can oust the double engine government of the BJP, and provide the people of the country with an alternative to the saffron camp.

Addressing a public rally here, she claimed that democracy has taken a backseat in Tripura under the BJP rule, as “parties were “not allowed to organize political meetings, and journalists lost their right to gather news”.

"Two years ago, our party leaders and activists were attacked, their vehicles vandalized. Some of them were illegally put behind the bars. Democracy is in a bad shape in the state, and our leaders and members became subjects of torture for protesting against such misdeeds," she stated.

Also read: Bengal governor draws criticism from BJP for praising Mamata Banerjee

In an oblique reference to the BJP, Banerjee also said that the party which cannot guarantee 100 days' work to people has no right to ask for vote.

"The TMC is the only party which would oust the double engine government from the country and provide an alternative to people," she maintained.

Banerjee stated that people in Tripura will "reject" the CPI(M)-Congress alliance, much like what happened in Bengal.

She pointed out that Tripura and Bengal have a lot in common, including language, culture and food habits, and vowed to work for people’s welfare in the northeastern state, if given a chance.

Also read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee conferred with DLitt by St Xavier’s University

The TMC boss gave assurance that her party, if voted to power, will introduce development schemes that are currently available in Bengal, such as Lakshmir Bhandar and Kanyashree.

"We are fighting the elections in this state alone as we did not want make compromises for forging an alliance. We are ready to fight and even make sacrifices in this battle," she added.

Elections to the 60-member House in Tripura will be held on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.

