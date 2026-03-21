TMC releases manifesto for West Bengal elections, promises to widen its social sector schemes

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday released the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, detailing 10 key pledges focused on welfare expansion, job creation, infrastructure development and economic growth. West Bengal CM and chairperson of All India Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, releases party's manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, (ANI)

Addressing a gathering while unveiling the manifesto in Kolkata, the TMC chairperson slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, alleging it has “imposed an undeclared President’s Rule” in the state and is planning to carve out a new state from northern districts along with parts of Bihar.

The manifesto’s 10 pratigyas (pledges) widen the ambit of the existing 100-plus state-aided social welfare schemes for women, youth, students, farmers, widows, senior citizens, migrant workers and the unemployed.

“In the next five years, I pledge to turn our collective dreams into living reality, to tend to this land with the same love and devotion that Bengal has always inspired in her children,” Banerjee wrote in the manifesto’s preface, which focused on the “dignity” and “honour” of Bengalis.

One of the 10 pledges focuses on empowerment of women, with the party promising to enhance financial assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme by increasing the monthly support by ₹500 — taking it to ₹1,500 for general category women and ₹1,700 for SC/ST women.

Another key pledge is a commitment to provide monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to unemployed youth under the Banglar Yuba-Sathi scheme.

The manifesto proposes a ₹30,000 crore agriculture budget to support farmers, including landless cultivators, and ensure sector-wide upgrades.

The TMC has promised to ensure pucca houses for all families and piped drinking water supply to every household across the state. The party has also pledged to organise annual Duare Chikitsa health camps in every block and town for doorstep health care delivery, upgrade infrastructure in all government schools, and expand pension coverage for senior citizens and widows.

“A survey is underway to bring more widows and senior citizens under the existing pension schemes. Also, as part of our Duare Sarkar (government at the doorstep) scheme, we will be having regular medical camps in every community block,” Banerjee said.

The manifesto promised to position West Bengal as the third-largest economy in India within the next 10 years. “A state-of-the-art landmark infrastructure, the Global Trade Centre, the dense river and deep sea port network, new logistics hubs will be set up to position Bengal as India’s gateway of trade for all of Eastern India,” the document said.

Administrate reforms include the establishment of seven new districts and expand the number of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

BJP West Bengal unit president Samik Bhattacharya said that the promises on industrial growth in the TMC’s manifesto is a tactic to fool people. ““Banerjee holds her so-called global business summit every year but the invitees shift their projects to other states. TMC’s extortion rackets stand in the path of progress,” he said.

During the event, Banerjee slammed the BJP and referred to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) recent order to transfer several IAS and IPS officers, calling it a “conspiracy”.

“It is shameful that they imposed an undeclared President’s rule. I would rather call it declared. Bengal has been their target for a long time. They don’t want Bengal and its language, culture and honour to survive. The Government of India has targeted Bengal because they are jealous,” Banerjee said. “Those who have declared an indirect President’s rule are living in a fool’s paradise. You did it in Bihar but the strategy won’t work here.”

She further alleged that the ruling BJP has plans to form a new state featuring parts of north West Bengal.

“We also know that they have plans to separate north Bengal from our state and add it to a part of Bihar to form a new state. Their first step will be delimitation. Next will come NRC (National Register of Citizens) and the third will be census to cancel more citizenships,” she alleged.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Rahul Sinha termed Banerjee’s allegations “baseless”. “It is Banerjee who wants to turn Bengal into Bangladesh. She is making baseless allegations because she knows her defeat is imminent,” Sinha said.

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