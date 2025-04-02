TMC seeks Bharat Ratna for Sunita Williams

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday demanded the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna for astronaut Indian-origin Sunita Williams. Sunita Williams returned to Earth on March 18 after more than nine months in space. (PTI photo)

While raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour, party MP Nadimul Haque said the country is proud of the achievements of Williams and Butch Wilmore, who returned to Earth in late March after spending nine months onboard the International Space Station (ISS), the government should consider felicitating her.

Attack on Freedom of Expression

Citing the Censor Board’s decision to order cuts for the Malayalam movie L2: Empuraan, CPI(M) lawmaker John Brittas on Wednesday said censoring certain portions of the film is an indication of freedom of expression being curtailed.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Kerala MP said, “Unfortunate incidents are happening in this country... There is an assault on freedom of speech and expression which is enshrined in Indian Constitution. I would just say that a movie which was censored and released in the theatre was asked to go back to Censor Board again, and there have been 24 cuts resorted to because of the threats.”

The MP alleged that movie’s protagonists were depicted as “anti-national” and expressed concern that freedom of speech and expression which is granted to people would be in peril.

“Our country is fast becoming a paradise of wounded people... Anyone and everyone is getting wounded,” he said.

His statement drew a sharp response from union minister George Kurien, who alleged the film was “against Christian faith” and an attempt by communists to “insult” the religion.