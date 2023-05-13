BJP won’t even get 100 seats in 2024 LS polls: WB CM on Karnataka election results

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won’t even get 100 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the Congress won the assembly elections in Karnataka. Banerjee also shed light on the prospect of the third front led by regional satraps to take on the BJP. (File Photo)

“They (BJP) managed around 300 seats in the Lok Sabha during its peak time. Now I don’t think they may cross even 100 seats,” Banerjee told reporters at her residence in Kolkata.

“Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are coming. I think BJP will lose in both the states. It is the beginning of end of BJP ahead of the 2024 elections,” she added.

“That BJP will lose in the coming (Lok Sabha) election, it has been decided. Baring one or two states, all other states have slipped out of their hands. If they say that they would win back the seats, it won’t happen. Once it is lost, it is lost. Now people want change,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee also shed light on the prospect of the third front led by regional satraps to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections.

“That is already there. Discussions are going on. Regional parties are holding discussions among them. If any party, be it regional or a national party, has a stronghold in any state, let them fight one-on-one against the BJP,” she said.

The BJP, however, hit back over the allegations of corruption against the TMC-led government in West Bengal.

“I don’t know whether this is the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning. The people of West Bengal want to know her role in the organised corruption in the state. On Friday, as many as 36,000 teachers lost their jobs because of the TMC-led government. The recruitment scam is not just confined to schools, irregularities have also surfaced in the recruitment in civic bodies. Before the 2019 polls Congress had won in three states. But people gave a befitting reply in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson, told media persons.