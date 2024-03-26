TMC writes to poll officer over Dilip Ghosh's ‘decide your father’ remark on Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday demanded action against BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for alleged violation of the model code of conduction by making derogatory remarks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. In a letter to the chief electoral officer in Kolkata, the TMC said Ghosh's remarks not only “lack decorum but also exhibit a blatant disregard for the dignity of a prominent political figure.” BJP MP Dilip Ghosh.(PTI)

“Such remarks not only attempt to undermine the stature of Smt. Mamata Banerjee but also directly attack her personal character and modesty, which amounts to blatant violation of the MCC,” the letter read.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP MP from Medinipur, kicked up a political row by mocking the family background of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in a purported video clip.

The former West Bengal BJP chief, who is the party's candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, mocked TMC's slogan of "Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)".

“Didi giye Goa te bole ami Goa r mey, Tripura te ami Tripura r mey, baap to thik korun, jar tar mey howa thik not.” (When Didi goes to Goa she becomes Goa's daughter, in Tripura she says I am Tripura's daughter, decide who is your father, this is not right), TMC quoted Ghosh as saying.

The TMC's complaint cited specific provisions of the MCC, including the prohibition against making statements that amount to attacks on personal lives or are malicious/offending decency and morality.

“Mr. Ghosh's comments not only cross the boundaries of decency but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women in positions of power,” TMC said.

West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja demanded an apology from Ghosh and said the comments reflect the "DNA of the saffron camp".