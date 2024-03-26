 TMC writes to poll officer over Dilip Ghosh's ‘decide your father’ remark on Mamata Banerjee | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

TMC writes to poll officer over Dilip Ghosh's ‘decide your father’ remark on Mamata Banerjee

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The TMC shared the purported video clip in which BJP MP Dilip Ghosh was heard making the remarks on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday demanded action against BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for alleged violation of the model code of conduction by making derogatory remarks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. In a letter to the chief electoral officer in Kolkata, the TMC said Ghosh's remarks not only “lack decorum but also exhibit a blatant disregard for the dignity of a prominent political figure.”

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh.(PTI)
BJP MP Dilip Ghosh.(PTI)

“Such remarks not only attempt to undermine the stature of Smt. Mamata Banerjee but also directly attack her personal character and modesty, which amounts to blatant violation of the MCC,” the letter read.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP MP from Medinipur, kicked up a political row by mocking the family background of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in a purported video clip.

Read: Bengal BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's big claim: ‘Will take PM Modi only 2 mins to cool…’

The former West Bengal BJP chief, who is the party's candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, mocked TMC's slogan of "Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)".

Didi giye Goa te bole ami Goa r mey, Tripura te ami Tripura r mey, baap to thik korun, jar tar mey howa thik not.” (When Didi goes to Goa she becomes Goa's daughter, in Tripura she says I am Tripura's daughter, decide who is your father, this is not right), TMC quoted Ghosh as saying.

Read: Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh censured by party brass after his attack on CBI

The TMC's complaint cited specific provisions of the MCC, including the prohibition against making statements that amount to attacks on personal lives or are malicious/offending decency and morality.

“Mr. Ghosh's comments not only cross the boundaries of decency but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women in positions of power,” TMC said.

West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja demanded an apology from Ghosh and said the comments reflect the "DNA of the saffron camp".

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / TMC writes to poll officer over Dilip Ghosh's ‘decide your father’ remark on Mamata Banerjee
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On