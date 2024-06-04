 TMC’s Mahua Moitra leads in Krishnanagar with over 53,000 votes | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
TMC’s Mahua Moitra leads in Krishnanagar with over 53,000 votes

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 12:48 PM IST

The Krishnanagar constituency witnessed interesting elections this time with the BJP fielding ‘Rajmata’ (Queen Mother) Amrita Roy against Moitra

New Delhi: After trailing in the early trends, sitting Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is leading against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Amrita Roy by a margin of around 53,675 votes, as per the latest trends posted on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. 

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File Photo)
TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File Photo)

Moitra, who contested from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, garnered 192,204 votes by 12:30pm, against Roy, who got 138,529 by the time this report was filed.

In 2019, she secured a victory for her party with 614,872, followed by the BJP’s candidate Kalyan Chaubey and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Dr Shantanu Jha. The seat has been TMC’s stronghold since 2009.

The Krishnanagar constituency witnessed interesting elections this time with the BJP fielding ‘Rajmata’ (Queen Mother) Amrita Roy against Moitra. The party announced Roy’s candidature in its fifth list of candidates released in March. 

Her challenger was announced days after she took a swipe at the BJP for not naming its Krishnangar candidate. Later, the CPI (M) also fielded a Muslim candidate, SM Sadi against Moitra.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha for her alleged “unethical conduct” last year after in October 2023, BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the basis of a complaint by lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who alleged that Moitra accepted money and favours to ask questions in Parliament. He approached Lokpal over the “cash-for-query” charge against Moitra. 

Two months later, she was expelled from the Lok Sabha based on the findings of an ethics committee. Both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating Moitra in separate matters.

News / India News / TMC’s Mahua Moitra leads in Krishnanagar with over 53,000 votes
