TMC sweeps Kolkata civic polls with 72% vote share

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls with comfortable margins in 134 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came second with three seats and the Congress and the Left won from two civic wards each in results declared on Tuesday. Independent candidates secured the remaining three of the 144 wards in the Bengal capital.

The BJP, which was in control of five wards in the last civic board, lost control over two. The TMC’s tally was set to touch 137 as the three independent candidates expressed eagerness to join the ruling party.

These seats were reserved for women and the winners are relatives of local TMC leaders. Independent candidate Rubina Naaz, who won from ward No. 135 and is the wife of a local TMC leader, declared that she will join the ruling party immediately.

Two other winners, Purbasha Naskar and Ayesha Kaniz, said they were willing to join the TMC as well. “We can work more for the people if we are with the ruling party,” said Kaniz, who is the wife of dissident leader Irfan Ali Taaj.

“Rubina came to me and expressed her wish. We have accepted her appeal. I have not talked to the other two independent winners till now,” said former Kolkata mayor and transport minister Firhad Hakim, who won from ward No. 82 for the fourth time in a row.

Amid buzz that Hakim may become the mayor once again, chief minister Mamata Banerjee left everyone guessing.

“Our party will meet in Kolkata at 2pm on December 23 and select the mayor,” said Banerjee before leaving for Guwahati where she offered prayers at the famous Kamakshya temple. Her party leaders described the trip as a private one. Banerjee will return to Kolkata by the evening flight, they said.

“The BJP and Left have been wiped out by the people of Kolkata. The Congress has been sandwiched between these two losers. This reflects on national politics as well. I firmly believe that Bengal and Kolkata will show the path to the people of India,” said Banerjee who is eyeing electoral inroads in Goa and Uttar Pradesh where assembly polls will be held in a few months.

The TMC’s vote share stood at 72%. The BJP had a vote share of around 8.9% while the Left secured 11.7% and the Congress secured 4.13% respectively.

Left candidates came second on 65 seats. The Congress secured the second position on 16 seats while the BJP became the first runner-up on 48 seats.

The TMC leadership said it was the victory of Kolkata’s citizens. “People of Kolkata have once again proven that politics of HATE & VIOLENCE have NO PLACE in BENGAL! I thank everyone for blessing us with such a huge mandate. We are truly humbled and shall always remain committed in our goals towards YOUR BETTERMENT! Thank you Kolkata,” tweeted TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.