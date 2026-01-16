Chennai, Tamil Nadu celebrated 'Mattu Pongal' on Friday, the second day of the harvest festival, thanking cows and bulls for their indispensable role in agriculture and for their contribution in rural prosperity. TN celebrates 'Mattu Pongal', pays tribute to cattle

The iconic Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur hosted its famous Mattu Pongal celebrations, where over 100 cows were lined up for special Gho Pooja .

In villages and towns alike, cows and bulls considered symbols of wealth were given ceremonial baths and adorned with flower garlands, bells, and beads.

A key highlight was the painting of cattle horns in vibrant shades of blue, red, and yellow, often topped with shining metal caps.

Farmers also prepared special pots of Sakkarai Pongal and fed it to the livestock along with sugarcane and bananas.

As part of Pongal traditions, women observed the traditional ‘kanupidi’ ritual, placing coloured rice on turmeric leaves for birds and crows, while offering prayers for the longevity and well-being of their brothers.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had pointed out the "symbiotic relationship" between farmers and their livestock, at the ’Samuthuva Pongal’ celebrations at the Secretariat on January 14.

He also saluted the farming community and specifically noted the tradition of "paying gratitude to the cattle".

The chief minister emphasised that his government’s welfare schemes were aimed at ensuring these rural families could celebrate with dignity.

Governor R N Ravi too highlighted the "sacred place" of cattle in Indian culture in his ‘Pongal’ message issued on January 14.

He described Mattu Pongal as a tribute to the "indispensable role of cattle in agriculture and rural life".

He framed the celebration as a manifestation of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', linking local Tamil traditions to a broader national spiritual heritage.

The four-day festivities will conclude on January 17 with ‘Kaanum Pongal’, a day traditionally reserved for family reunions, picnics, and visits to scenic landmarks like Marina Beach.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.