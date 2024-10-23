Complaint filed against Tamil YouTuber for cutting umbilical cord of his newborn

A police case was filed by the Tamil Nadu health department against a popular Tamil YouTube artist Mohamad Irfan for uploading a video of him cutting the umbilical cord of his newborn at a private hospital. Following an uproar, he deleted the video from his YouTube channel but the complaint was eventually filed against him. (Representative file photo)

Health minister M Subramanian said that they have filed a case at the Semmenchery Police Station against Irfan and a gynaecologist of the private hospital.

“This is a condemnable act… and we have issued a notice to him (Irfan) and have filed a police complaint against the YouTuber and the doctor,” the health minister told media persons in Madurai.

The video is in violation of Section 34 (1)&(2) of the National Medical Commission Act (NMCA), the minister said adding that the law says anyone who is allowed to practise without being enrolled in either the State or National register may be punished with a maximum jail term of one year, or with a fine which may extend to five lakh rupees or with both.

Also Read:Meet Robin Hood arrested by Pune police: Stealing from rich and spending on poor

The health department has also written a letter to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council to cancel the licence of the doctor for allowing Irfan inside the operation theatre.

“Irfan cannot escape this time,” the health minister said. “Even if he apologises it doesn’t matter now because we have filed a police complaint”, the minister said.

He had posted a video of him cutting the umbilical cord over the weekend on his channel which has gathered around 14 lakh views.

Following an uproar, he deleted the video from his YouTube channel, but the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services issued a notice to him and the private hospital, seeking an explanation on the issue.

In the video, the lady doctor is seen asking Irfan if he wants to cut the umbilical cord. The doctor then instructs her associates to give him a pair of gloves.