TN cops fire at gang suspected of 70 lakh ATM heist in Thrissur; one killed

The Tamil Nadu Police on Friday gunned down a member of a gang suspected to have been involved in an ATM heist in Kerala's Thrissur. The shootout took place after they allegedly tried to flee after ramming into cars and two wheelers at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district of the state, a senior police official told PTI. Namakkal: Police personnel take a member of a gang suspected to have been involved in ATM heist in Kerala's Thrissur, after he was injured in police firing, in Namakkal district.(PTI)

Another gang member injured in the shootout is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Two police personnel injured after being attacked by the gangsters are also being treated. Salem range deputy inspector general (DIG) E S Uma said,"They (the gang) necessitated a situation forcing the police to open fire. Two of our men have been injured in the attack."

According to a PTI report, the police while chasing a container truck had warned the driver to stop the vehicle. After the driver refused to obey the orders, reinforcements were called and the truck was intercepted.



"The police had to open fire at a person who attempted to flee from the truck and nabbed him. Six others were also detained," the official said.

A car which was concealed inside the truck was also seized. Enquiries were on if it was the same gang that was involved in the major heist at three separate ATMs in Thrissur district, he said.

The road rage in Sannasiapatti, Kumarapalayam left the road users in shock. Some of the passers-by pelted stones at the truck in a frantic bid to stop the vehicle, the PTI report added.

Thrissur ATMs heist

An unidentified gang targeted three ATMs in Kerala's Thrissur district and allegedly decamped with around ₹70 lakh in early hours of Friday, PTI quoted police officials as saying.



According to the report, the gang targeted the Mapranam, Thrissur East, and Kolazhy ATMs of the State Bank of India.

"The incident happened between 2 am and 4 am. One is in the rural police limit, while the other two were in the city police limit. They destroyed the CCTV cameras and used a gas cutter to cut the ATM machine," City Police Commissioner R Elango told reporters.



(With PTI inputs)