TN governor denies govt’s charge of delaying approval for Bills

Chennai: The Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu on Friday said the ruling DMK coalition has been making unfounded and “factually incorrect allegations” about governor RN Ravi over delaying assent to the Bills passed by the legislative assembly and that his actions are against the interests of the Tamil people. Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi in Chennai. (HT PHOTO)

Of the total bills received as of October 31, 81% have been approved by the Governor (95% of these Bills have been assented to within three months), the Raj Bhavan said in a statement. 13% of the Bills have been reserved for the consideration of the President of India (60% of these Bills have been reserved on the recommendation of the state government) and the remaining Bills received in the last week of October are under consideration, it added.

The Raj Bhavan’s reaction comes amid the governor’s strained relationship with the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government with the latter winning a legal battle in the Supreme Court over the powers of the governor to stall state business (the court effectively ruled that there were none) in April.

Recently chief minister MK Stalin on October 16 tabled a resolution in the assembly to not consider governor Ravi’s comments on a Bill to create a Siddha medical university that was sent to him first as per protocol before being introduced in the assembly and accused him of refusing to perform his constitutional duties.

Governor Ravi has examined every Bill with due diligence to uphold the Constitution and the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu, the Raj Bhavan said. The Governor “has been performing his constitutional duties with utmost sincerity, transparency, and commitment to the people, irrespective of any political considerations and with complete fairness....,” the Raj Bhavan said.