TN makes Tamil exam mandatory for qualifying government services

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has made qualifying the Tamil exam mandatory for entry to Tamil Nadu government services and state-run public sector enterprises, reported news agencies. The order to this effect was passed by the state government on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

The order makes the Tamil exam mandatory for all the candidates appearing for a competitive exam conducted by the state recruitment board, ANI further cited the information as shared by state finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. "The exam will be qualifying in nature and it is mandatory for a student to secure at least 40% marks in this exam to get a government job in the state," he was quoted as saying.

"This new policy will help prevail social justice. The government school students will be given importance in the recruitment process," he added.

If an aspirant does not get through in the qualifying Tamil language paper, other subject papers, that are part of the overall exam scheme, would not be taken up for evaluation, according to the order.

Other state recruitment agencies including the Teachers Recruitment Board, Medical Services Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board and Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee would release similar guidelines.

The minister further informed that there are nine lakh government posts for eight crore people in Tamil Nadu.

(With agency inputs)

