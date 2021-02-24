IND USA
Home / India News / TN mining baron jailed for bribing official
india news

TN mining baron jailed for bribing official

A fine of 10 lakh was also imposed on Vaikundarajan’s company, VV Minerals, for trying to fraudulently get approval for the terms of reference, which are considered in-principle approval for a project.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:58 AM IST

A special CBI court in Delhi on Tuesday sentenced a sand mining baron from Tamil Nadu, S Vaikundarajan, to three years in jail and a fine of 5 lakh for bribing an environment ministry scientist to get approval for a special economic zone (SEZ) in Tamil Nadu in 2016. Neeraj Khatri, a scientist dealing with files related to terms of reference for environmental approvals in the ministry, was sentenced to five years in jail and fine of 4 lakh for accepting a bribe of up to 7 lakh, the court order said.

An associate of Vaikundarajan, 65, Subbalakshmi, was also convicted for arranging the deal between Khatri and the businessman. A fine of 10 lakh was also imposed on Vaikundarajan’s company, VV Minerals, for trying to fraudulently get approval for the terms of reference, which are considered in-principle approval for a project. The three were convicted on Monday and their sentences were pronounced on Tuesday. VV Minerals, the country’s biggest sand mining company, had applied for environmental clearance for an SEZ in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli in 2012.

In its charge-sheet, the CBI said it found that Khatri, then a deputy director (Scientist-C) in the environment ministry, had accepted a demand draft of 4.13 lakh dated July 3, 2013 in favour of VIT University (Vellore) to get his son admitted in a B.Tech course there. The money was given at the behest of Vaikundarajan, the CBI said. The CBI also said the air tickets for Khatri and his son from Delhi to Chennai and back were bought by Subbalakshmi

In return, Khatri took charge of the file even though it should have been considered by another division in the environment ministry.

“The matter of environment clearance is a sensitive subject matter…the purpose is to save and protect the environment in order to protect public health...the accused, by indulging in an act of receiving payment (by way of demand draft for admission of his son), allowed this very purpose to be compromised,” CBI special judge Nirja Bhatia said in her order on Tuesday.

On Vaikundarajan, the court said,“He indulged in all sorts of manipulations, which he made in his records including personal records and that of the company of which he is the managing partner and as well outside by showing disregard in handing over the application directly to Neeraj Khatri, by his side-stepping the established procedure,” the court said.

sand mining
Anjali Bhardwaj, the 48-year-old activist is also the founder of the Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS), a citizens' group with a mandate to promote transparency and accountability in government.(Getty)
india news

Indian social activist among 12 anti-corruption champions awarded by Biden admin

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:53 AM IST
According to the State Department, Bhardwaj has served as an active member of the Right to Information Movement in India for over two decades.
india news

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:58 AM IST
A fine of 10 lakh was also imposed on Vaikundarajan’s company, VV Minerals, for trying to fraudulently get approval for the terms of reference, which are considered in-principle approval for a project.
The people described the recent drawdown of Indian and Chinese forces on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake as a “good beginning” but cautioned that more needs to be done to address several other friction points on the Line of Actual Control.(AP)
india news

China needs to do more to restore normalcy: Officials

By Rezaul H Laskar, Sutirtho Patranobis, New Delhi/beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:32 AM IST
China’s next steps will be watched closely to decide on the future course of engagement either at the bilateral or multilateral level, the people said on condition of anonymity.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
india news

AAP springs a surprise, Kejriwal thanks voters

By Darshan Desai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The BJP appeared headed to win all six municipal corporations-- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Surat.
As he addressed the bench as “Your Honour”, the CJI said, “You either have the US Supreme Court or the Magistrate court here in your mind when you call us ‘Your Honour’. We do not want you to address us as Your Honour.”(PTI File Photo)
india news

'Your Honour' suitable for US, magistrate courts, says CJI

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:06 AM IST
CJI Bobde, heading a three-judge bench, was hearing a petition filed by law student Shrikant Prasad. The petition sought filling up of vacancies in the subordinate judiciary, in particular at courts handling criminal cases.
Songbijit, is the chief of Peoples’ Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), a militant outfit from the Karbi Anglong region. He was earlier the commander-in-chief of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
india news

Militant leader gives up arms in Guwahati

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:03 AM IST
Welcoming the militants to the mainstream, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “I welcome all of you to the mainstream after giving up arms. We must all work together towards a peaceful and prosperous Assam. The government would do all it can to ensure that you are rehabilitated well.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Trust in country's health sector increased during pandemic: PM

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:54 AM IST
The prestige of India’s health sector and trust in it has increased manifold across the globe after it successfully overcame the “trial by fire” during the Covid-19 pandemic, he added, addressing a webinar on effective implementation of the Union Budget’s provisions in the health sector.
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Custody not a substitute for conviction: Top court

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:48 AM IST
A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy was critical of the “new philosophy” applied by the police and the prosecution to try and keep people in jail at least for a few days as a form of punishment prior to proving their guilt.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
india news

Rahul's remark triggers 'north-south' row

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:43 AM IST
Gandhi, while speaking at the concluding rally of the ‘Aishwarya Yatra’, led by the leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, said he learnt a lot from Kerala and understood a bit about the “wisdom of the people” here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Modi calls for home-grown tech solutions

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:23 AM IST
“The scenario has changed in India in the 21st century. The needs and aspirations of the nation have also changed. Not just Indian Institutes of Technology, IITs must take it to the next level to indigenous institutes of technology,” Modi told students of India’s oldest IIT.
Countries, including India, have felt the need to regulate social media companies, which, under current rules, are not responsible for content, unlike traditional media firms; there have also been demands to regulate content on OTT platforms, with some shows on these running into trouble for offending religious sentiments. (Representative Image)(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Draft govt policy seeks 3-tier checks for OTTs

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:03 AM IST
In the document, titled Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the government cites powers provided to it under section 87 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Mutations are not unusual and the Sars-Cov-2 was gathering roughly two per month until December when new variants with large number of mutations began to crop up. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

Mutations found in Maha, Kerala samples: Officials

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Health experts say that there is no direct relation between the mutations and the spike in Covid cases in the two states.
The health ministry wrote to these states and two more, asking them to speed up vaccinations. Experts say it is now a race against time for India to begin a wave of vaccinations that will beat that of infections. (Representative Image) (HT file)
india news

A race against time: Vaccine drive needs boost amid spike

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:48 AM IST
Data shows that the seven-day average of new cases across India dropped to its lowest on February 11, when it touched 10,988, but it has shown a sustained increase since then to reach 12,971 on Monday – a rise of 18%.
Elated by the results, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat.”(PTI)
india news

'Honoured to serve Gujarat': Modi after civic polls sweep

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The BJP has bagged 489 seats from a total of 576, as many as 100 more than the 389 seats it won out of 572 in the 2015 elections to the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.
The court also said the call for any kind of violence was conspicuously absent from the toolkit, and no evidence was on record to suggest Ravi subscribed to secessionist ideas.(AFP)
india news

'Sketchy evidence': Disha granted bail

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The judge held that Ravi had no connection with pro-Khalistani organisations, Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) and Sikhs for Justice, and that there was not an “iota” of evidence linking her to the violence that rocked Delhi on Republic Day.
