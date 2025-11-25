Coimbatore , A total of 158 MoUs for total commitment of ₹43,844 crore, and ensuring 1,00,709 jobs, were signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the TN Rising investment conclave here on Tuesday. TN signs 158 MoUs for ₹ 43,844 cr, inks pact for 2-seater trainer aircraft manufacturing unit

Among them, Sakthi Aircraft Industry will establish a state-of-the-art 2-seater trainer aircraft manufacturing unit in Tirupur district with a ₹500 crore investment, and create 1,200 high-skilled jobs.

This will be first-of-its kind trainer aircraft manufacturing unit in the state. "At the TN Rising – Coimbatore Conclave, Sakthi Aircraft exchanged MoU in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, unlocking a breakthrough moment for India’s aviation future," the government said.

This project would place Tamil Nadu at the forefront of India’s aerospace revolution, where homegrown innovation would power national ambition, the government said.

Cingularity Aerospace will establish an advanced drone manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri district with an investment of ₹50 crore. It would ensure 500 high-skilled jobs, and the move would strengthen Tamil Nadu’s rapidly growing aerospace, UAV, and defence manufacturing ecosystem.

MindOx Techno inked a pact with the state government to invest ₹398 crore for a semiconductor equipment manufacturing facility in Coimbatore district, and create 460 jobs through the venture.

Caliber Interconnects, a deep-tech engineering leader, will invest ₹3,000 crore and create 4,000 high-skilled jobs through a major semiconductor and power electronics manufacturing facility in Coimbatore district, the government said in a release.

Among the numerous firms that signed the pacts were Mahindra & Mahindra for R&D centre for software-defined vehicles and advanced automotive technologies at SVB Tech Park, Bosch Global Software Technologies for a Centre of Excellence for Software-Defined Vehicles in Coimbatore district, and Global Engineering Powerhouse LMW Group's expansion project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government earned the trust of many companies and investors due to sheer hard work in the last 4 years.

"I welcome new investors. I thank those who are investing again... Tamil Nadu government will always support industrial growth, and the DMK government's aim is to elevate the state on par with global standards," he said and added that the state government has been planning industrial development 25 years ahead of other states.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.