To a question about god during coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra CM has this reply

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:28 IST

As Maharashtra’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went beyond the grim 7000-mark, the state’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray put in praise for all those who are on the forefront to curb the spread of the infection.

The Shiv Sena chief, while addressing the state’s residents on Facebook, also talked about the state of affairs.

“Everyone’s asking where’s God. God is in everyone who is serving us in these hard times— the police, doctors, sanitation workers and others,” the Maharashtra chief minister said.

Thackeray thanked people for celebrating festival like Akshay Tritiya from home during the lockdown and urged Muslims not to go out to pray during Ramzan.

“Today is Akshaya Tritiya but there’s no celebration, I’m thankful for that. I urge all my Muslim brothers to continue to cooperate with the government. Do not gather for mass prayers at mosques or any other place. Stay at home and perform prayers inside,” he said.

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai and Pune region, the state is deliberating extending the lockdown put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 for another 15 days after May 3.

A decision on the issue is expected after Monday’s meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers.

Thackeray said the state has succeeded in slowing down the spread of the coronavirus disease because of the lockdown and he will review the situation before making any decision about relaxations.

“To an extent, the situation in the state is under control if compared with other countries where cases are multiplying on a daily basis. This has become possible because of lockdown,” the chief minister said.

He said the state government is considering to give further relaxations after May 3 but the decision is yet to be taken.

“I will review and decide what more relaxations can be given after May 3. But one thing is for sure, we will have to avoid crowding,” Thackeray said indicating that restrictions are likely to continue in some areas of the state even after May 3 when the nationwide lockdown is going to end.

Maharashtra had registered 811 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike, taking the state’s tally to 7628 cases. It also recorded 22 deaths on Saturday and now the death toll is at 323.