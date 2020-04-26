With 811 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra records highest single-day jump

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:02 IST

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, recorded its biggest single-day spike with 811 new cases on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases in the state have gone up to 7,628 cases.

The state also recorded 22 Covid-19 related deaths on Saturday alone, and the toll has now reached 323. However, the mortality rate in the state has dropped to 4.4 per cent, from its peak at eight per cent a few days ago. The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has increased, according to state officials.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, who had earlier said that lockdown will be extended in the state till May 18, said on Saturday the state government has not yet taken the decision. Maharashtra has also started giving hydroxychloroquine to asymptomatic patients and relatives of patients in densely populated areas such as the Dharavi slum in Mumbai.

Maharashtra has decided not to allow standalone shops of non-essential services to remain open, despite the central government’s notification on Friday permitting their operations.

As of March 25, Maharashtra has conducted 1,08,972 tests, of which 7,628 people have tested positive and 1,01,162 have tested negative. There are 555 containment zones in the state. On Saturday alone, 7,194 flying squads appointed by the state screened 31.43 lakh people in containment zones. A total of 1,076 Covid-19 positive patients have been cured and discharged in Maharashtra.

The state government also pointed out that new Covid-19 cases are being reported from contacts of positive persons, but maintained that community transmission has not begun in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s first patient who will be administered plasma transfusion has been identified. The man is currently admitted to Bandra’s Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The transfusion process is likely to be carried out on Sunday.

A plasmapheresis machine - which carries out removal, treatment, and return or exchange of blood plasma - has been installed at BYL Nair Hospital. Three units of plasma from recovered patients have been collected. Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, “Five more recovered Covid-19 patients have been screened to donate plasma.”