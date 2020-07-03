To avoid large crowds amid Covid-19, TMC to take annual event to booth level workers

india

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:11 IST

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is planning to take its annual flagship show – the Martyr’s Day rally on July 21 – to the booth level this time to avoid any large gathering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It would be a mix-and-match of ground level programs followed by a virtual address by party chief Mamata Banerjee,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader.

West Bengal chief minister and the party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with her party colleagues on Friday to decide on the campaign strategy for the annual event.

“While small gatherings would be held at the booth level by leaders and party workers at on that day from 1 pm to 2 pm following all social distancing norms, Banerjee will virtually address the leaders and workers from 2 pm to 3 pm,” said another leader, who attended a meeting.

This year, the July 21 rally is being perceived to be all the more important because Mamata could lay down the road map for the crucial Assembly polls next year.

Banerjee had earlier said that this year’s Martyr’’s Day programme would be different in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent restrictions on social gatherings across the country.

The July 21 Martyrs’ Day Rally has over the years become the Trinamool Congress’ flagship political event and is organized to commemorate the police firing in the state capital on July 21, 1993, in which 13 people were killed during a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress. Banerjee was leading that demonstration.

The state’’s ruling Trinamool Congress observes July 21 as Martyr’s Day every year in remembrance of the 13 people shot by the police in Kolkata during a rally organised by the state Youth Congress under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership in 1993, demanding that voter’s identity cards be made the sole required document for casting votes.

The TMC’s biggest political adversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already gone virtual with Union home minister Amit Shah holding an onlinel rally on June 9 to address party workers and supporters in Bengal.

“The path of holding mega rallies virtually was shown by the BJP. Now they are following us. But it won’t be possible for them to organise it on such a mega scale as we did,” said Sayantan Basu, general secretary of the BJP’s unit in Bengal.