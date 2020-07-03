e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / To avoid large crowds amid Covid-19, TMC to take annual event to booth level workers

To avoid large crowds amid Covid-19, TMC to take annual event to booth level workers

The July 21 Martyrs’ Day Rally has over the years become the Trinamool Congress’ flagship political event and is organized to commemorate the police firing in the state capital on July 21, 1993, in which 13 people were killed during a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress. Banerjee was leading that demonstration.

india Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:11 IST
Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister and the party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with her party colleagues on Friday to decide on the campaign strategy for the annual event.
West Bengal chief minister and the party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with her party colleagues on Friday to decide on the campaign strategy for the annual event.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is planning to take its annual flagship show – the Martyr’s Day rally on July 21 – to the booth level this time to avoid any large gathering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It would be a mix-and-match of ground level programs followed by a virtual address by party chief Mamata Banerjee,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader.

West Bengal chief minister and the party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with her party colleagues on Friday to decide on the campaign strategy for the annual event.

“While small gatherings would be held at the booth level by leaders and party workers at on that day from 1 pm to 2 pm following all social distancing norms, Banerjee will virtually address the leaders and workers from 2 pm to 3 pm,” said another leader, who attended a meeting.

This year, the July 21 rally is being perceived to be all the more important because Mamata could lay down the road map for the crucial Assembly polls next year.

Banerjee had earlier said that this year’s Martyr’’s Day programme would be different in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent restrictions on social gatherings across the country.

The July 21 Martyrs’ Day Rally has over the years become the Trinamool Congress’ flagship political event and is organized to commemorate the police firing in the state capital on July 21, 1993, in which 13 people were killed during a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress. Banerjee was leading that demonstration.

The state’’s ruling Trinamool Congress observes July 21 as Martyr’s Day every year in remembrance of the 13 people shot by the police in Kolkata during a rally organised by the state Youth Congress under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership in 1993, demanding that voter’s identity cards be made the sole required document for casting votes.

The TMC’s biggest political adversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already gone virtual with Union home minister Amit Shah holding an onlinel rally on June 9 to address party workers and supporters in Bengal.

“The path of holding mega rallies virtually was shown by the BJP. Now they are following us. But it won’t be possible for them to organise it on such a mega scale as we did,” said Sayantan Basu, general secretary of the BJP’s unit in Bengal.

tags
top news
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Life term for UK convert who plotted Sri Lanka-type blasts
Life term for UK convert who plotted Sri Lanka-type blasts
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In