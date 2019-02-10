To boost tourism, ministry seeks help of bloggers

In an attempt to popularise lesser-known places with tourism potential in the country, the ministry of tourism has reached out to travel bloggers.

The ministry has selected eight bloggers, mostly women, to write about eight destinations, which will be picked next week by tourism ministry.

The write-ups by the bloggers will be published in their personal blogs, and promoted on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Later, they will also be published on tourism ministry’s website –incredibleindia.com, officials said. The bloggers will visit the destinations in February and March. “We had a meeting with around 17 travel bloggers a few days back. We have zeroed down on eight bloggers... We are open to suggestions and new thinking, and recognise the power of social media,” tourism minister KJ Alphons said.

The ministry plans to bring more bloggers on board in the coming months. Among other things, the articles would include the bloggers’ travel routes and the challenges faced by them. The focus of the write-ups would be on wellness and sustainable tourism. Alphons said there was an urgent need to put some new areas on the tourism map. Ministry officials said though the bloggers will also write about popular getaways like Hampi and Khajuraho, most of their stories will be about lesser-known places, which would include wildlife parks in different parts of the country besides some places in the north-east.

J Meenakshi, one of the eight bloggers identified for the initiative, said: “This is a really good initiative. Social media has a huge reach. When I wrote about the Chola temples, I was impressed to see the interest of the readers.”

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 23:41 IST