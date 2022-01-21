To curb drug trafficking, Rajasthan police to set up Special Task Force

To restrict the increasing cases of smuggling of narcotic substances, the Rajasthan Police department has proposed to set up a special investigation team headed by an ADG rank official.

A proposal for the same has been prepared by the state police, which will be sent to the Rajasthan government.

The state is witnessing an increase in cases related to narcotics – 1,878 cases were lodged in 2018, which increased to 2,589 in 2019, 2,731 in 2020, and 2,989 in 2021.

According to the proposal, the task force will be headed by an additional director general of police rank officer. This special wing will work across the state, solely focusing and working against narcotics and its rampant smuggling.

Additional Director General of Police, Crime, Ravi Prakash said in view of the increasing cases of narcotics and for effective monitoring, a proposal for a special task force has been prepared, which will soon be sent to the government.

A senior official familiar with the development said Rajasthan has areas where the poppy husk is grown such as Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, and Kota. Earlier, the state used to give licences for its cultivation but it has been stopped. The farmers do not destroy the residual crop, which is later sold in the grey market.

Besides, the use of drugs and tablets in the Hanumangarh and Ganganagar areas is also increasing. The young generation is coming in contact with such substances, he said.

In a recently held review meeting of the Home Department, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the modus operandi of crime has changed with the passage of time. There are a lot of complaints related to cyber-crime. He also directed to set up a dedicated unit to check the illegal trade of narcotics and drugs in the state. The chief minister said that according to the changing times, the police should make the maximum use of information technology and various platforms on social media.

This month, the Odisha government has also constituted a special task force against drug trafficking and drug abuse. The mandate of the task force will be to coordinate, suggest action in drug demand reduction, raise community awareness, increase community participation and public cooperation, focused intervention in schools, colleges and among the youth.

