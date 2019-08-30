To mark Modi’s birthday on Sept 17, BJP to observe ‘service week’

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:57 IST

A campaign to discourage single-use plastic, promote water conversation and distributing fruits in orphanages are among things the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday next month. The prime minister turns 69 on September 17.

The ruling party will observe “Seva Saptah” (service week) between September 14 and 20. The BJP has set up a four-member team under party vice president Avinas Rai Khanna for supervising a six-point action plan for the service week. In a letter to all state units of the BJP, party general secretary Arun Singh suggested organising blood donation camps, health and eye check-ups and operations, and distributing fruits in hospitals, orphanages and old age homes during the week.

Party state headquarters will send copies of a book on PM’s life and achievements to intellectuals and those working in different walks of life. “You (senior leaders in states) all should make a plan to meet these people personally and gift a copy of the book to them,” Singh said.

The BJP will also collect, through NaMo App and social media tools, photographs and information about interesting events related to Modi. Party state units have been asked to make arrangements for this.

Each MP and MLA, office bearers of boards and corporations and other elected representatives have been given the task to roll out a campaign in at least one high school and one college against single-use plastic and promote water conversation.

“All students, teachers and officials of these educational institutions should be made to take a pledge about these issues,” Singh wrote in the letter.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 23:52 IST