‘To purchase undergarments’: Jharkhand CM Soren brother's bizarre claim over Delhi visit

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's brother, Basant Soren, made a bizarre claim on Wednesday regarding his recent visit to New Delhi amid political unrest in the state, saying he was in the national capital to purchase undergarments. Speaking to reporters at the residence of JMM supremo Shibu Soren in Khijuria, the Dumka MLA acknowledged the political turmoil in the state but insisted that things are "now stable".

When asked about his Delhi trip amid the turmoil, Soren said, “Yes, I had gone (to Delhi). Actually I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there."

#WATCH | Dumka: "I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there," says JMM MLA and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother, Basant Soren when asked about his visit to Delhi amid recent political unrest in the state.



(07.09.2022) pic.twitter.com/GBiNWZaLzr — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Jharkhand witnessed a political drama as MLAs of the ruling UPA in Jharkhand was taken to a resort in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh last month amid fear of defection. The JMM was afraid that the BJP may attempt to poach legislators from the ruling coalition in a bid to topple the UPA government. The MLAs returned to Ranchi after six days of political drama to attend the special session of the Assembly called by Soren to win a confidence vote.

The political crisis began late last month following the Election Commission's recommendation to to Governor Ramesh Bais on a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case. While the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, several media reports claimed that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.

During the trust vote, Soren accused BJP of creating an atmosphere of civil war and riots with an aim to win polls.

"The manner in which obstacles are being presented before our Government. Three of our MLAs are in Bengal. The onus of poaching (of MLAs) in Bengal lies on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They don't cooperate with the Police going to those states to probe this," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON