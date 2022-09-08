Home / India News / ‘To purchase undergarments’: Jharkhand CM Soren brother's bizarre claim over Delhi visit

‘To purchase undergarments’: Jharkhand CM Soren brother's bizarre claim over Delhi visit

india news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 10:54 AM IST

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is faced with uncertainty over his continuance as chief minister following a petition by the BJP seeking his disqualification as an MLA in an office-of-profit case.

Dumka MLA and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren.(Twitter / @BasantSorenMLA)
Dumka MLA and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren.(Twitter / @BasantSorenMLA)
ByHT News Desk

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's brother, Basant Soren, made a bizarre claim on Wednesday regarding his recent visit to New Delhi amid political unrest in the state, saying he was in the national capital to purchase undergarments. Speaking to reporters at the residence of JMM supremo Shibu Soren in Khijuria, the Dumka MLA acknowledged the political turmoil in the state but insisted that things are "now stable".

When asked about his Delhi trip amid the turmoil, Soren said, “Yes, I had gone (to Delhi). Actually I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there."

Jharkhand witnessed a political drama as MLAs of the ruling UPA in Jharkhand was taken to a resort in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh last month amid fear of defection. The JMM was afraid that the BJP may attempt to poach legislators from the ruling coalition in a bid to topple the UPA government. The MLAs returned to Ranchi after six days of political drama to attend the special session of the Assembly called by Soren to win a confidence vote.

The political crisis began late last month following the Election Commission's recommendation to to Governor Ramesh Bais on a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case. While the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, several media reports claimed that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.

During the trust vote, Soren accused BJP of creating an atmosphere of civil war and riots with an aim to win polls.

"The manner in which obstacles are being presented before our Government. Three of our MLAs are in Bengal. The onus of poaching (of MLAs) in Bengal lies on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They don't cooperate with the Police going to those states to probe this," he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
hemant soren jharkhand jharkhand mukti morcha + 1 more
hemant soren jharkhand jharkhand mukti morcha

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out