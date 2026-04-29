Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR; bring respite from sweltering heat

Delhi woke up to strong winds, rain, and thunderstorm on early Wednesday morning as the weather took a sharp turn compared to last few days to bring some respite from rising temperatures.

Weather took a sharp turn in Delhi NCR on Wednesday morning. (File/Hindustan Times)

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Other areas of the national capital region, including Noida and Ghaziabad also witnessed a similar weather on Wednesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert warning for Delhi, which is valid till around 8.30 am. Gurgaon and Faridabad are also under a yellow alert, while the weather department has issued an orange alert warning for Noida and Ghaziabad.

Other districts in west Uttar Pradesh including Bulandshahr, Meerut, Hapur, and in Haryana such as Jhajjhar, Rewari, Rohtak, Mahendragarh and others were also under orange alert on Wednesday morning.

This turn in weather in and around Delhi comes day after the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, April 28.

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{{^usCountry}} The weather department's bulletin issued on Tuesday said that the maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday will settle between 37-39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature will hover around 26-28 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department's bulletin issued on Tuesday said that the maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday will settle between 37-39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature will hover around 26-28 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It also said that Delhi on Wednesday may witness spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, and strong surface winds with speed of around 30-40 kmph during afternoon and evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also said that Delhi on Wednesday may witness spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, and strong surface winds with speed of around 30-40 kmph during afternoon and evening. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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