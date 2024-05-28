Today Weather LIVE Updates: 5 dead, many missing as Mizoram stone quarry collapses amid rain
Today Weather Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has stated that the monsoon is likely to arrive on the Kerala coast within four days. However, there is no indication of relief from the ongoing heat wave in the northwestern parts of India this week. IMD weather forecast for this week...Read More
• May 27-31: Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.
• May 27: Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are forecasted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka.
• May 27-28: Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are expected over Gujarat.
• May 27-31: Isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected over Uttarakhand.
•May 30-31: Similar weather conditions are expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.
Heat wave warning
• Rajasthan: Widespread severe heat wave conditions from May 27-29, with a gradual reduction afterward.
• Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi: Many areas will experience severe heat wave conditions from May 27-29.
• West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh: Isolated to some areas will face severe heat wave conditions from May 27-29.
• Western Himalayan Region, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh: Heat wave conditions expected for the next 3 days, with a likely reduction thereafter.
Today Weather Live Updates: Several districts close schools in Meghalaya
Today Weather Live Updates: The Meghalaya government declared the closure of schools on Tuesday in districts anticipated to experience heavy rainfall due to cyclone 'Remal'.
The state disaster management authority issued an advisory, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.
These conditions are expected to affect isolated areas in East Jaintia, East Khasi, South West Khasi, West Jaintia, and West Khasi hills districts over the next 24 hours. Citizens are urged to exercise caution.
Today Weather Live Updates: Landslide cuts Aizawl from rest of the country
Today Weather Live Updates: Officials said that the heavy rains caused landslides at multiple locations across the state, PTI reported. Aizawl is now isolated from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar.
Today Weather Live Updates: Stone quarry collapse in Mizoram
Today Weather Live Updates: In major incident in Mizoram's Aizawl district a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rains on Tuesday morning, claiming the lives of five people. The incident occurred around 6 am between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town. According to authorities, five bodies have been retrieved so far, while rescue efforts continue to locate several others believed to be trapped under the debris.
Today Weather Live Updates: Delhi reels under severe heat
Today Weather Live Updates: The scorching heat continued to suffer the national capital on Monday, with some areas experiencing temperatures surpassing 48 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung observatory, the city's official marker, logged its second-highest maximum temperature of the season at 45.1 degrees Celsius, marking a significant deviation of 4.7 degrees above the normal. Meanwhile, the Palam observatory registered a high of 46 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees above the normal temperature.