Today Weather LIVE Updates: 5 dead, many missing as Mizoram stone quarry collapses amid rain

Today Weather Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has stated that the monsoon is likely to arrive on the Kerala coast within four days. However, there is no indication of relief from the ongoing heat wave in the northwestern parts of India this week. IMD weather forecast for this week...Read More

• May 27-31: Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

• May 27: Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are forecasted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka.

• May 27-28: Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are expected over Gujarat.

• May 27-31: Isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected over Uttarakhand.

•May 30-31: Similar weather conditions are expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

Heat wave warning

• Rajasthan: Widespread severe heat wave conditions from May 27-29, with a gradual reduction afterward.

• Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi: Many areas will experience severe heat wave conditions from May 27-29.

• West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh: Isolated to some areas will face severe heat wave conditions from May 27-29.

• Western Himalayan Region, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh: Heat wave conditions expected for the next 3 days, with a likely reduction thereafter.