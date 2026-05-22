Today's weather LIVE updates: Delhi sees first severe heatstroke patients; searches for ‘Manali weather’ spike
Today's weather live updates: Unbearable heatwave conditions have hit parts of India, including Delhi, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue major orange and red alerts for several states and cities to stay prepared to handle the sizzling hot weather.
- 18 Sec agoRain coming? City waits for relief as heatwave hits daily life
- 6 Mins agoTemperature in Himachal town above normal amid scorching heat in plains
- 12 Mins agoIndia’s hottest district is this. And it shuts at 10 am
- 20 Mins agoDelhi's first heatstroke patients of the seasonn
Today's weather live updates: Unbearably hot weather has hit parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for several cities, including Delhi, to be prepared under burning heatwave conditions that have sent temperatures soaring. While Delhi reported its first heatstroke patients on Thursday amid orange alert for heatwave conditions, a red-coloured IMD warning was in place for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and certain parts of Vidarbha for the next three days, ANI news agency quoted IMD scientist Naresh Kumar as saying....Read More
Amid furnace-like feels in the plains, queries have spiked for popular hill towns such as Himachal Pradesh's Manali, where the weather is still relatively cooler but few degrees above normal for this time of the year.
Delhi weather today LIVE: Rain coming? City waits for relief as heatwave hits daily life
Delhi weather today LIVE: Delhi and NCR residents have been waiting for rain to get some relief from the heatwave conditions that have made stepping out of houses difficult.
Some relief might be on the cards. Satellite images from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have shown a western disturbance near the northern region of the country. Read full report
Manali weather LIVE: Temperature in Himachal town above normal amid scorching heat in plains
Manali weather: Searches for Manali weather have been spiking amid scorching heat and heatwave conditions in plains. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Himachal Pradesh town on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of over 14 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal for this time of the year.
Today's weather LIVE: India’s hottest district is this. And it shuts at 10 am
Today's weather LIVE: So intense is the heat that by 10 every morning, Uttar Pradesh's Banda shuts down. Lakhan Gupta, a jeweller in Attara town, leaves home at 6am to finish most of his work before the heat settles. By 9, he is back. By 10, the road outside is empty. The shutters of his shop remain open, but customers rarely come before evening.
“Since April, I have sold almost nothing,” Gupta says. “After 10am, Banda becomes deserted. At first, you see one or two people outside. Then, as the day rises, there is only silence.”
On April 27 this year, Banda recorded 47.6°C, the highest temperature anywhere in India that day and its highest since 1951, surpassing its previous April peak of 47.4°C reached on April 30, 2022, and April 25, 2026. On Tuesday, Banda was again the hottest in India at 48.2°C, setting a new record. Read full report here
Today's weather LIVE: Delhi's first heatstroke patients of the season
Today's weather LIVE: Two critically ill patients with suspected heat stroke were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital of Delhi on Thursday amid severe heatwave conditions, officials said.
Both patients were brought to the hospital in an unconscious state with extremely high body temperatures and were immediately put on ventilator support and immersion cooling therapy, PTI news agency quoted doctors as saying.
A 24-year-old student from West Bengal was admitted around 1.45 am after falling ill while travelling on a train, while another patient, a man aged around 50, was brought in by police at around 10.45 am in an unconscious state, said Dr Ajay Chauhan, Director Professor of Medicine at the hospital.
Today's weather LIVE updates: Delhi sees first severe heatstroke patient; searches for ‘Manali weather’ spike
Today's weather live updates: Unbearably hot weather has hit parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for several cities, including Delhi, to be prepared under burning heatwave conditions that have sent temperatures soaring.
While Delhi reported its first heatstroke patients on Thursday amid orange alert for heatwave conditions, a red-coloured IMD warning was in place for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and certain parts of Vidarbha for the next three days, ANI news agency quoted IMD scientist Naresh Kumar as saying.
Amid furnace-like feels in the plains, queries have spiked for popular hill towns such as Himachal Pradesh's Manali, where the weather is still cold and in single digits.