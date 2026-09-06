Toddler among 3 killed after car hits bike in Kerala, ‘drunk’ driver absconding

Three people, including a toddler, were reportedly killed in Kerala's Thrissur district after a car lost control and rammed into their motorcycle in the Kunnamkulam area. The accident reportedly took place around midnight on Saturday on the Guruvayur-Kunnamkulam road when the family was returning home from a wedding ceremony. (Representative image) (PTI)

The deceased have been identified as Muneer (35), his wife Safna (25), and their three-year-old son Yamil Aibak, residents of Edakkazhiyur in Chavakkad, police said, news agency ANI reported.

How the accident took place The accident reportedly took place around midnight on Saturday on the Guruvayur-Kunnamkulam road when the family was returning home from a wedding ceremony. They had stopped their motorcycle on the roadside to receive a phone call. Meanwhile, a car travelling in the same direction lost control and crashed into the motorcycle.

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The impact was so severe that the three victims were thrown nearly 50 metres away from the spot. They sustained critical injuries and were rushed to nearby private hospitals, where they were declared dead.

Car driver was drunk The car driver was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident, police told news agency PTI. The car and two passengers travelling in it have been taken into custody, while the driver is absconding, they said. The car and motorcycle were completely damaged in the accident.

In a separate accident, eight people were killed late on Friday night when a car carrying eight people, including students of an engineering College from Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu hit the rear of a parked lorry on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly would discuss the road accident to decide on compensation for the bereaved families would be taken, Tamil Nadu Minister S Rajesh Kumar on Sunday.

"This is a very sorrowful incident for me. The (Keralam) government intervened, conducted the post-mortem here and handed over the bodies. The Tamil Nadu government has been informed," he was quoted as saying.

As the TN Assembly is currently in session, details of the incident and the government's next steps for the affected families would be reported in the House on Monday, he said.

Asked whether compensation would be announced by the Tamil Nadu government, Kumar said a decision would be taken after gathering details about the victims and the circumstances of the accident.

"In the case of such an accident, how they came here, how it happened, after gathering all this information, the government will definitely take action," he said.

Asked about the lack of warning boards and poor maintenance on the National Highway, where road work is under way, Kumar said several works were being carried out in coordination with the National Highway authorities.

"Road work is ongoing here as well. Our wish is that such incidents should never happen," he said.