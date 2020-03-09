Toddler tests positive, coronavirus infections rise to six in Kerala

india

The number of coronavirus infections in Kerala rose to six on Monday after a three-year-old girl tested positive in Kochi, a top official said. Five people in Pathanamthitta district had tested positive on Sunday.

“There is no need to panic. The child’s condition is stable. The situation is well under control,” said Ernakulam district collector S Suhas.

The baby came from Italy with her parents on March 7 via Dubai. Twelve others, including her parents, have been isolated. The results of their tests will be out in the evening, health officials said.

The baby’s samples were taken on arrival at the airport itself two days ago. The family had taken an Emirates flight. Authorities have asked all those who had travelled on that flight to report to the nearest health centres. The Kochi airport has handed over the passengers list to health officials.

The government has set up a round-the-clock control room in Kochi. District collector Suhas has asked passengers who travelled in same flight to report immediately to the control room.

District health officials said not many cases of transmission are feared in Kochi as the suspects were quarantined directly from the airport.

Meanwhile, there are reports of acute shortage for masks and sanitizers in Pathnamthitta. District collector P B Nooh has warned hoarders of action if they fleece the public.

On Monday, the Kerala government launched awareness campaigns and a vigorous exercise to trace all those who had come in contact with the five people who tested positive on Sunday.

Kerala had reported India’s first three cases of coronavirus cases in January. All three later recovered.