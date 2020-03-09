e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Toddler tests positive, coronavirus infections rise to six in Kerala

Toddler tests positive, coronavirus infections rise to six in Kerala

Coronavirus update: Twelve others, including the baby’s parents, have been isolated. The results of their tests will be out in the evening.

india Updated: Mar 09, 2020 10:33 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The Kerala government has launched a massive exercise to contain the threat of coronavirus in the state.
The Kerala government has launched a massive exercise to contain the threat of coronavirus in the state. (PTI)
         

The number of coronavirus infections in Kerala rose to six on Monday after a three-year-old girl tested positive in Kochi, a top official said. Five people in Pathanamthitta district had tested positive on Sunday.

“There is no need to panic. The child’s condition is stable. The situation is well under control,” said Ernakulam district collector S Suhas.

The baby came from Italy with her parents on March 7 via Dubai. Twelve others, including her parents, have been isolated. The results of their tests will be out in the evening, health officials said.

The baby’s samples were taken on arrival at the airport itself two days ago. The family had taken an Emirates flight. Authorities have asked all those who had travelled on that flight to report to the nearest health centres. The Kochi airport has handed over the passengers list to health officials.

The government has set up a round-the-clock control room in Kochi. District collector Suhas has asked passengers who travelled in same flight to report immediately to the control room.

District health officials said not many cases of transmission are feared in Kochi as the suspects were quarantined directly from the airport.

Meanwhile, there are reports of acute shortage for masks and sanitizers in Pathnamthitta. District collector P B Nooh has warned hoarders of action if they fleece the public.

On Monday, the Kerala government launched awareness campaigns and a vigorous exercise to trace all those who had come in contact with the five people who tested positive on Sunday.

Kerala had reported India’s first three cases of coronavirus cases in January. All three later recovered.

tags
top news
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 41 cases
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 41 cases
Sensex plunges 1129 points, markets open in red amid coronavirus fears
Sensex plunges 1129 points, markets open in red amid coronavirus fears
Crude oil plunges 30%, biggest drop since 1991, after Saudi slashes prices
Crude oil plunges 30%, biggest drop since 1991, after Saudi slashes prices
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Exclusive: Next-gen Mahindra Thar 2020 launch in mid-April
Exclusive: Next-gen Mahindra Thar 2020 launch in mid-April
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
London-based woman declares herself ‘CM candidate’ for Bihar Assembly polls
London-based woman declares herself ‘CM candidate’ for Bihar Assembly polls
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
trending topics
Yes Bank customersSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateKarnataka TET Admit CardYes Bank balance sheet

don't miss

latest news

india news