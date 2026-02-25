Toll from adulterated milk in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district rises to 6

The toll from alleged consumption of adulterated milk at Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district has risen to six with the death of two more people, officials said, adding preliminary investigation indicated that leakage of coolant gas in a milk-chilling unit of the private firm led to the contamination. Ethylene glycol used as the coolant at a refrigeration unit leaked and contaminated the milk supply. (Pixabay/Representative)

A six-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman, undergoing treatment, died on Tuesday morning, state health commissioner G Veerapandian said. He added that at least seven others are said to be in critical condition.

Veerapandian said forensic teams collected milk samples for examination and preliminary assessments suggest that the coolant leakage may have contaminated the milk. He added the exact cause and manner of adulteration would be established after the investigation.

A second official said Varalakshmi Dairy was using ethylene glycol as the coolant at a refrigeration unit, which leaked and contaminated the milk supply, resulting in poisoning among consumers.

“Ethylene glycol is commonly used as a coolant in automobiles and industrial chillers, but not in milk chilling units due to its high toxicity. Instead, food grade propylene glycol is typically used in the dairy and food industries as a safer alternative,” the official said.

Veerapandian said the victims had been purchasing milk from the same supplier for nearly a decade. Consumers first began noticing a change in the milk taste. Soon, many complained of vomiting and severe illness, prompting hospitalisations.

“Since all the victims belonged to the same locality, doctors grew suspicious. Patients informed authorities that the illness began after consuming milk. On 16 [February], the supplier delivered milk to 110 families. Blood samples from 315 individuals have been collected and sent for testing. Reports are awaited,” Veerapandian said. Addala Ganesh, who ran the diary, was arrested on Monday.

Deputy police superintendent Devakumar, the investigating officer in the case, said the Varalakshmi Dairy has been seized and that it operated without permissions. He added that the investigation was ongoing and further action would be taken based on forensic and medical findings. Devakumar said regulatory lapses and the operation of unauthorised dairy units were being examined.