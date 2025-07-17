Too early for definite conclusions, says AAIB after WSJ report on Air India plane crash

NEW DELHI: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday said it was too early to reach any definite conclusions about the Air India crash that killed 260 people on June 12 and emphasised that attempts to draw conclusions “through selective and unverified reporting” were irresponsible and risked “undermining the integrity of the investigative process.” Wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane sits on the open ground, outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where it took off and crashed nearby shortly afterwards, in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS FILE)

The AAIB statement came hours after a report in the Wall Street Journal suggested that the aircraft’s captain switched off fuel flow to both engines during takeoff.

AAIB’s preliminary report released last week summarised the cockpit exchange but did not identify which pilot made which statements, only saying that one pilot asked the other why he had moved the switches while the colleague denied doing so.

The WSJ report, however, said the black box recordings indicate Captain Sumeet Sabharwal turned off the fuel control switches, prompting First Officer Clive Kunder to ask why he had moved them to the “cutoff” position. The captain appeared to deny responsibility while remaining calm as the first officer expressed surprise and panic, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with US officials’ early assessment.

In Thursday’s statement, the AAIB also underscored its “flawless record” and said its final probe on the crash that killed 241 passengers and crew on board and 19 others on the ground will come out with “root causes and recommendations”.

““It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing,” the statement said.

It said the AAIB’s investigation and preliminary report were designed to provide information about what happened. “The preliminary report has to be seen in this light. At this stage, it is too early to reach any definite conclusions. The investigation by AAIB is still not complete. The Final Investigation Report will come out with root causes and recommendations,” the agency said.

It underlined that it was essential to respect the sensitivity of the loss faced by family members of deceased passengers, crew of the aircraft and other deceased persons on the ground.

“While the accident of this dimension has drawn public attention and shock, however, it needs to be appreciated that this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards the safety of the Indian aviation Industry. particularly on the basis of unfounded facts,” it said.

“Therefore, AAIB appeals to all concerned to await publication of the final investigation report after completion of the Investigation. AAIB will also publish updates as and when required which have technical and public interest,” it said.

The agency also underscored its record in investigating 92 accidents and 111 serious incidents since its inception in 2012. “Even now, apart from investigating the ill-fated Air India’s B787-8 aircraft VT-ANB, several other accidents and serious incidents are under investigation. The VT-ANB accident has been the most devastating accident in recent aviation history and the investigation is being undertaken in a rigorous and most professional manner in accordance with the AAIB Rules and international protocols,” the statement said.