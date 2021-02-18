IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets pre-arrest bail
Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
india news

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets pre-arrest bail

Another activist, Beed resident Shantanu Muluk, who is accused of creating the document, already received protection from arrest for 10 days by the high court on Tuesday; climate activist Disha Ravi is in jail in Delhi and faces charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and intending to riot.
READ FULL STORY
By KAY Dodhiya , karn pratap singh, Mumbai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:30 AM IST

The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted protection from arrest for three weeks to Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob, accused of helping edit a social media toolkit on the farm protests, even as Delhi Police said it was expanding its probe into the alleged plot to foment unrest in the Capital.

Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week. The 30-year-old approached the high court after Delhi Police’s cyber crime unit raided her residence on February 11, and seized her computer and phone in connection with the toolkit.

Another activist, Beed resident Shantanu Muluk, who is accused of creating the document, already received protection from arrest for 10 days by the high court on Tuesday; climate activist Disha Ravi is in jail in Delhi and faces charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and intending to riot.

Read more: Toolkit case: Some relief for activists as police defend action

The police’s decision to charge Bengaluru-based Ravi has stoked allegations of muzzling dissent and procedural lapses – though the police have repeatedly denied these charges.

“The applicant (Jacob) apprehends that she will be arrested at any point of time. She has to make arrangements to seek relief from a court in another state. Hence, this court is of the opinion that protection as sought by the applicant can be granted for a temporary period,” justice PD Naik said.


The court said if Jacob is arrested in the three-week period, then she shall be released after furnishing a bond of 25,000. “There is nothing in the toolkit about violence, it is only for creating awareness about farm laws, it’s not for creating violence,” said Sanjukta Dey, Jacob’s lawyer.

Delhi Police say the document, first publicised by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 3 in support of farmers agitating against three central laws, aimed to spread misinformation, incite unrest and was linked to clashes in the Capital on Republic Day.

Read more: Toolkit was only to educate people on farm stir: Nikita Jacob

On Wednesday, Delhi Police said the activists prepared a second document to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in the Capital on February 4 and 5 but could not execute it. Investigators said the second document was created by Jacob, Muluk and a UK-based activist identified as Marina Patterson, who is allegedly linked with the global movement “Extinction Rebellion” also referred to as “XR”. According to its website, Extinction Rebellion is an international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimise the risk of social collapse.

“The plan mentioned in the second toolkit, however, could not be executed. We suspect it happened because the toolkit was accidentally tweeted by Thunberg on February 3, the day Ravi shared it with her and coaxed her to act on it. Since the Google toolkit documents contained objectionable content, Ravi panicked, asked Greta to delete the tweet, took the admin rights and removed her name from the toolkit,” said a senior police officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

Read more: Will ask ‘toolkit’ suspect why he was at Tikri on R-Day: Cops

Police said they will now focus on the woman identified as Patterson. “The UK-based woman joined them. She made a package and added to the document through hyperlink. The toolkit was accidentally published when she was simultaneously editing it. She wrote that police are attacking protesters... many injured, many disappearing and many individuals are already reported dead. This was created to mislead in future,” a second police officer said.

Investigators also focused on a WhatsApp group named “International Farmers Strike” allegedly created on December 6 by Ravi. Police said Jacob joined the group on December 11 while pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) members joined it the following day.

Read more: HT Editorial: Disha Ravi’s arrest is wrong

Muluk was added on December 6 and the trio allegedly attended a virtual meeting by PJF on January 11.

The activists denied the charges with Jacob’s lawyers telling the high court that the toolkit meant to provide digital support for the farmers’ protest and not violence.

Muluk’s father Shivlal Muluk also told Beed Police that a computer hard disk and other items were seized from their house, allegedly without a search warrant, on February 12, according to PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest bombay high court
Close
The National Informatics Centre (NIC) issued an alert soon after the attack, although it isn’t clear at this time whether any of the targeted computers were compromised.(Representative image)
The National Informatics Centre (NIC) issued an alert soon after the attack, although it isn’t clear at this time whether any of the targeted computers were compromised.(Representative image)
india news

Phishing attack targets officials through rogue mail from government ID

By Anisha Dutta, Binayak Dasgupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:50 AM IST
HT could not immediately determine the total number of officials targeted, and if any computers were successfully breached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to latest government data, while the Centre has set the annual target of building 6.377 million houses in FY20-21, states have sanctioned only 3.557 million, or 56% of the target.(Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times)
According to latest government data, while the Centre has set the annual target of building 6.377 million houses in FY20-21, states have sanctioned only 3.557 million, or 56% of the target.(Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times)
india news

Just 4% houses built this fiscal year in PM Modi’s rural housing plan

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:44 AM IST
The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Grameen, or PMAY-G, was created to provide pucca house to every homeless poor in rural areas. While it has been consistent in chasing targets, this year, some large states have faltered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Government chalks up plan to protect police evidence

By Neeraj Chauhan, Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:40 AM IST
The report, Malkhana Management System, prepared by the apex police think-tank and approved by the MHA, has recommended the use of RFID tags, bar codes/QR codes, and 24x7 CCTV monitoring of the seized property kept inside theMalkhanas, which are the repositories of seized evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi.(ANI)
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Petrol hits 100/L in Delhi, nears 90 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Sachin Saini, New Delhi, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:28 AM IST
The government has urged the oil producers’ cartel – the Organisation of Petrol Exporting Countries (OPEC) – as well as allies such as Russia to ease production cuts as higher prices are hitting demand and adding to inflation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
india news

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets pre-arrest bail

By KAY Dodhiya , karn pratap singh, Mumbai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Another activist, Beed resident Shantanu Muluk, who is accused of creating the document, already received protection from arrest for 10 days by the high court on Tuesday; climate activist Disha Ravi is in jail in Delhi and faces charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and intending to riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign envoys, on their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, pose for photograph during their visit to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. (ANI)
Foreign envoys, on their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, pose for photograph during their visit to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. (ANI)
india news

24 diplomats visit J&K in third delegation since Article 370 move

By Mir Ehsan, Rezaul H Laskar, Srinagar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The group includes European Union (EU) ambassador Ugo Astuto, and ambassadors of key European states such as French envoy Emmanuel Lenain, Italian envoy Vincenzo de Luca, Swedish envoy Klas Molin, Irish envoy Brendan Ward and Dutch envoy Marten van den Berg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
india news

Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:02 AM IST
Researchers said that there was a marked improvement in their oxygen saturation and respiratory rate after the drug was administered for five days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Nitish Kumar said that Bihar already has clearly identified backward classes and extremely backward classes since earlier days. (ANI PHOTO).
CM Nitish Kumar said that Bihar already has clearly identified backward classes and extremely backward classes since earlier days. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar once again bats for caste-based census

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:48 AM IST
  • Kumar’s statement is significant in the wake of the Justice Rohini Commission’s proposal for sub-categorisation of reservation for other backward castes (OBCs) in the government sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to attend the Budget session, in Guwahati. (ANI)
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to attend the Budget session, in Guwahati. (ANI)
india news

Panel's recommendations far from legal reality, can't be implemented: Himanta

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:45 AM IST
As per the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Warning systems failed both at Rishi Ganga and Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The India Meteorological Department doesn't yet have any weather monitoring stations in the higher reaches of the mountains.(PTI)
Warning systems failed both at Rishi Ganga and Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The India Meteorological Department doesn't yet have any weather monitoring stations in the higher reaches of the mountains.(PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand fails to deliver early warning system 8 years after it was promised

By Jayashree Nandi, Joshimath
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The decision to install an early warning system comes nearly 8 years after the Union environment ministry had said in an affidavit that Uttarakhand urgently needed a flood forecasting network. An expert panel appointed in 2013 had observed that lack of disaster preparedness was a dangerous lacuna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue and restoration work continues at damaged Tapovan barrage, weeks after the glacier burst at Joshimath which triggered a massive flash flood on Feb. 7, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
Rescue and restoration work continues at damaged Tapovan barrage, weeks after the glacier burst at Joshimath which triggered a massive flash flood on Feb. 7, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
india news

Centre denies Char Dham road expansion link to Chamoli disaster

By Abraham Thomas, Neeraj Santoshi, New Delhi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) data submitted to the HPC have identified 161 sensitive locations in 574 km (on NH-94 Rishikesh to Uttarkashi, NH-58 Rishikesh to Mana and NH-125 Tanakpur to Pithoragarh), about one location every 3.5 km.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Assembly Leader of Opposition Thiru N. Rangasamy along with a delegation of MLAs submits a letter to Lt. Governor to direct Chief Minister proving the majority in the assembly at Raj Niwas, in Puducherry.(ANI)
Puducherry Assembly Leader of Opposition Thiru N. Rangasamy along with a delegation of MLAs submits a letter to Lt. Governor to direct Chief Minister proving the majority in the assembly at Raj Niwas, in Puducherry.(ANI)
india news

Opposition in Puducherry calls for a floor test

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The Opposition comprises the All India NR Congress, a splinter group of Rangasamy that holds seven seats, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has four members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the guidelines, all international travellers, except those coming on flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East, will require to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal along with a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report prior to travel.
According to the guidelines, all international travellers, except those coming on flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East, will require to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal along with a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report prior to travel.
india news

Centre issues new SOPs for international arrivals amid new Covid strains

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The latest rules will come into effect from 23:59 hours on February 22 and will be in force till further orders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
india news

SC allows NGO to challenge MP, Himachal anti-conversion laws

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:38 AM IST
In addition, the court also allowed the Muslim organization Jamait Ulama-i-Hind, to intervene in the proceedings. The organization alleged the laws led to the harassment of a large number of Muslim men and hence there was a need to oppose the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A New Delhi court acquitted Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against Ramani in Oct. 2018, denying the allegations as “false, baseless and wild.”(AP)
A New Delhi court acquitted Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against Ramani in Oct. 2018, denying the allegations as “false, baseless and wild.”(AP)
india news

Journalist Priya Ramani acquitted in defamation case

By Richa banka, Dhamini Ratnam, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Shortly after the verdict, delivered at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court, Ramani said it would “encourage more women to speak up”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP