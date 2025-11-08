Top 10 Indian cities with worst AQI: Delhi tops the chart, NCR close behind

A thick haze lingered over several parts of northern India, including Delhi-NCR and nearby regions, on November 8, with many locations reporting ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ air quality index (AQI), according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution levels, in Noida, India, on Friday ,November 07, 2025.

According to the CPCB, air quality is labelled “good” when the AQI is between 0–50, and turns “severe” when it crosses 400. Readings across these 10 locations remained far beyond the safe limits, highlighting widespread pollution stress across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Health experts continue to urge residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor exposure.

In the national capital, the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi have revised office timings due to the worsening pollution levels.

Cities with worst AQI in India today