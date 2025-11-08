Top 10 Indian cities with worst AQI: Delhi tops the chart, NCR close behind
Health experts continue to urge residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor exposure.
A thick haze lingered over several parts of northern India, including Delhi-NCR and nearby regions, on November 8, with many locations reporting ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ air quality index (AQI), according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the CPCB, air quality is labelled “good” when the AQI is between 0–50, and turns “severe” when it crosses 400. Readings across these 10 locations remained far beyond the safe limits, highlighting widespread pollution stress across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
In the national capital, the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi have revised office timings due to the worsening pollution levels.
Cities with worst AQI in India today
- Delhi topped the pollution chart, with ITO reporting an AQI of 373 as of 8 am, and Mundka close behind at 363, both falling in the “very poor” category that can seriously affect even healthy individuals. Another Delhi hotspot, Anand Vihar, also ranked among the worst with an AQI of 352, according to CPCB.
- In Ghaziabad, the Vasundhara area recorded 353, placing it among the most polluted locations of the day.
- Noida’s Sector 62 followed at 309.
- Uttar Pradesh's Hapur’s HUDA Sector stood at 280.
- Baghpat, the Sardar Patel Inter College area remained among the worst-hit pockets, indicating persistent pollution across western Uttar Pradesh as well.
- Beyond NCR and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana's Panipat reported extremely degraded air, with Sector 18 logging an AQI of 310.
- Jind’s Police Line area reported an AQI of 294.
- Fatehabad’s HUDA Sector recorded 292, reflecting poor conditions across Haryana.
- In Panchkula, Sector 6 logged 268.
- In Sirsa, F Block reported an AQI of 225, categorised as “poor.”