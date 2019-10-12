e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Top Army officials to hold talks on Kashmir situation

The apex level leadership of Indian Army will brainstorm on emerging security and administrative challenges and chart the future course for the force.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2019 02:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Army is in the midst of a revamp that will bring about some far-reaching changes, including a troop cut, improved tooth-to-tail ratio, and several technological advancements.
The Army is in the midst of a revamp that will bring about some far-reaching changes, including a troop cut, improved tooth-to-tail ratio, and several technological advancements.(PTI)
         

The Army’s top commanders will congregate here next week for a conference that will see them discuss a raft of issues including the situation in Kashmir, emerging security challenges, the ongoing restructuring exercise, operational readiness and the scenario along the country’s western and eastern borders, two officials familiar with the move said on Friday.

The Army Commander’s conference, a biannual event, will be held in Delhi from October 14-19.

The apex level leadership of Indian Army will brainstorm on emerging security and administrative challenges and chart the future course for the force, an army spokesperson said. “The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions… Discussions on ongoing contemporary issues are also scheduled,” he added.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat will address the top commanders on the opening day of the conference.

The Army is in the midst of a revamp that will bring about some far-reaching changes, including a troop cut, improved tooth-to-tail ratio, and several technological advancements.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 02:12 IST

tags
top news
Channelling Wuhan in Tamil Nadu
Channelling Wuhan in Tamil Nadu
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
Unnao rape survivor’s car crash was accident, not murder: CBI chargesheet
Nirmala Sitharaman seeks help of experts to mend GST ‘flaws’
Nirmala Sitharaman seeks help of experts to mend GST ‘flaws’
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
PM Modi, Xi spend ‘quality time’, discuss trade, terror on Day 1
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News