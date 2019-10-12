Top Army officials to hold talks on Kashmir situation

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 02:12 IST

The Army’s top commanders will congregate here next week for a conference that will see them discuss a raft of issues including the situation in Kashmir, emerging security challenges, the ongoing restructuring exercise, operational readiness and the scenario along the country’s western and eastern borders, two officials familiar with the move said on Friday.

The Army Commander’s conference, a biannual event, will be held in Delhi from October 14-19.

The apex level leadership of Indian Army will brainstorm on emerging security and administrative challenges and chart the future course for the force, an army spokesperson said. “The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions… Discussions on ongoing contemporary issues are also scheduled,” he added.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat will address the top commanders on the opening day of the conference.

The Army is in the midst of a revamp that will bring about some far-reaching changes, including a troop cut, improved tooth-to-tail ratio, and several technological advancements.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 02:12 IST