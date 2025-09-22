Top BJP ministers put up X profile picture featuring Modi with thanks for GST revamp

Top ministers in the Narendra Modi cabinet, including Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan, changed their X profile picture as the revamped GST came into effect on Monday. Several BJP ministers, including Piyush Goyal, changed their X profile pciture.

The profile pictures of the ministers had the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the text: “Ghati GST, mila uphaar (GST reduction, a gift)” and "Dhanyawaad Modi Sarkaar" (Thank you Modi government).

The images of the accounts of Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya Scindia and many others have been changed. Apart from members of the NDA cabinet, several BJP leaders and members of the political party have also changed their display pictures on X.

This is not the first time the BJP government has carried out a campaign like this on social media. The most recent incident was in 2024 when many ministers and government officials changed their profile pictures to that of the tricolour ahead of Independence Day.

“As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com," said Modi in a post last year.

The very first instance was in 2019 during the "Mein Bhi Chowkidar" campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Hindi slogan was coined by Modi as a counter-slogan against the Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’.