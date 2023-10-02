Top BJP panel holds deliberations on candidates for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Central Election Committee held a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday to decide the candidates for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, people aware of the matter said. While the party has already fielded 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh and 79 for Madhya Pradesh, it is yet to announce the names of candidates for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. (AFP)

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Rajasthan’s former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other CEC members, they added.

Earlier in the day, the core groups of leaders from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, including former CM’s, met at Nadda’s residence, people aware of the development said. The BJP lost the 2018 polls in both states and is now resting its hopes on “collective leadership” to wrest power from the Congress, they added. While PM Modi remains the face of the elections, the party has refrained from naming the chief ministerial candidate in any of the five states where elections are due later in the year. Even in MP, the party has been evasive on whether the sitting CM, Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be repeated.