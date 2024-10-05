Top cop assures ‘impartial’ probe into extortion case against HDK, JD(S) MLC

Bengaluru city police commissioner B Dayananda on Friday said that an impartial investigation will be conducted into the extortion allegations involving Union minister for heavy industries and steel HD Kumaraswamy and Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Ramesh Gowda. Bengaluru city police commissioner B Dayananda on Friday said that an impartial investigation will be conducted into the extortion allegations against HD Kumaraswamy (PTI)

“A complaint has been filed, the investigation will follow and it will be impartial,” Dayananda told reporters.

On Thursday, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against Kumaraswamy and Gowda by former JD(S) leader and businessman Vijay Tata who accused them of extortion and intimidation. Tata alleged that, on August 24, Gowda visited his residence and demanded ₹50 crore on behalf of Kumaraswamy to fund election expenses for the upcoming Channapatna assembly bypoll. According to the complainant, Kumaraswamy called him on phone during the visit to arrange the amount to secure his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s victory in the constituency.

“When I told him I didn’t have that much money, Kumaraswamy got angry and threatened me. He said that if I don’t arrange ₹50 crore, I would face consequences, and it would be difficult for me to live in Bengaluru and continue my real estate business,” Tata said in his complaint.

The complaint further stated that Ramesh Gowda had been in persistent contact with Tata for over a week, calling and texting him for money. He reportedly sent multiple WhatsApp messages on August 30, September 6, and September 11, reiterating his demands. Tata expressed his frustration, mentioning that he had already invested significantly in Kumaraswamy’s campaign during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He further alleged that Gowda demanded an additional ₹5 crore for himself, stating that the money was for constructing a temple and a school. Fearing for his safety, Tata requested police protection for himself and his family.

On Thursday, a police officer from the Amruthahalli police station confirmed the registration of the case, stating, “Following the complaint from Vijay Tata, we have registered a case under BNS section 3(5), 308 (extortion), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) against minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda. An investigation has been initiated.”

In response, Gowda filed a counter complaint on Friday, labelling Tata’s accusations as “fake”. He claimed that Tata had demanded ₹100 crore from him, citing his own struggles in the real estate business.

The JD(S) MLC also denied seeking ₹5 crore for personal projects, saying, “I invited Tata for dinner and to the inauguration of a temple, but I never made any such demands.” He further alleged that after he refused Tata’s financial requests, the former party leader verbally abused him and Tata’s wife had to intervene to calm the situation. “Tata threatened to tarnish my image by going to the press,” Gowda added.

In response to the allegations, Kumaraswamy said: “Should I respond to street dogs and foxes? Let them file an FIR, I will see the matter later.”

He also accused Tata of having ties with senior police officials to facilitate extortion, particularly naming additional director general of police (ADGP) M Chandrashekhar as being complicit. Kumaraswamy previously called for Chandrashekhar’s suspension and accused the Congress government of misusing government machinery for political purposes, hours after the Lokayukta police questioned him in connection with a 2007 land denotification case.

Kumaraswamy further criticised Tata’s controversial history, alleging that the businessman has been named in over 2,500 FIRs without facing any consequences.

The Amrutahalli police station, where both complaints were filed, is leading the investigation, but has noted that neither party has submitted adequate evidence to substantiate their claims.