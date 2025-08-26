Supreme Court orders SIT to examine claims against Vantara

The Supreme Court on Monday set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a former Supreme Court judge to investigate claims raised against the Reliance Industries-owned Vantara Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Gujarat and directed a report be submitted by September 12. The Supreme Court said the order only sought a fact-finding inquiry to ascertain the true factual position to enable the court to pass further orders(HT FILE Photo/Raju Shinde)

The order of the court came on two petitions filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin and one Dev Sharma who sought an independent enquiry into multiple allegations that were not substantiated by any evidence but were purely based on newspaper reports.

A bench of justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale said, “Considering the sweep of the allegations made in the petitions inviting a counter from the private respondent or any other party will not serve much purpose. Ordinarily, a petition resting on such unsupported allegations does not deserve in law to be entertained rather warrants dismissal in limine. However, in the wake of the allegations that the statutory authorities or the courts are either unwilling or incapable of discharging their mandate…we consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal which may establish the violation, as alleged, if any.”

The SIT headed by former Supreme Court judge, justice (retd) Jasti Chelameswar will also have former high court chief justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and Additional Commissioner, Customs, Anish Gupta, as members.

The court asked the SIT to submit a report on a broad set of parameters. They include: Vantara’s acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants; its compliance with the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and the rules for zoos made thereunder; with provisions of the law regarding trade in animals or animal articles, and with the standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care and animal welfare.

The SIT was also ordered to examine complaints regarding misutilisation of water and carbon credits, as well as those regarding issues of financial compliance, money laundering etc.

At the same time, the court maintained that the order only seeks a fact-finding inquiry to ascertain the true factual position to enable the court to pass further orders. “..this order neither expresses any opinion on the allegations made in the petitions nor this (should) order be construed to have cast any doubt on the functioning of any of the statutory authorities or the private respondent-Vantara,” the bench added.

The petitions were first taken up for hearing on August 14 when the court allowed the petitioners to add Vantara as a party before it. However, no notice was issued to the Centre or state or any other agency including Vantara before passing the present order.

HT reached out to Vantara on the order, but a response was not available as of going to press.