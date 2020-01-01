e-paper
Top DRI official Chandra Shekhar arrested on bribery charge, searches on: CBI

Chandra Shekhar, the DRI’s additional director general based at Ludhiana, had been under the agency’s radar after a bribery complaint that led to the arrest of a man alleged to have been used as a conduit by the officer.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 15:45 IST
A CBI officer said Chandra Shekhar, an Indian Revenue Service officer, was placed under arrest after searches were carried out at multiple locations.
Chandra Shekhar, a senior official of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on a charge of corruption, a senior CBI official said on Wednesday.

Chandra Shekhar, the DRI’s additional director general based at Ludhiana, had been under the agency’s radar after a bribery complaint that led to the arrest of a man alleged to have been used as a conduit by the officer.

A CBI officer said Chandra Shekhar, an Indian Revenue Service officer, was placed under arrest after searches were carried out at multiple locations in Delhi, Ludhiana and Noida linked to the officer and the alleged middleman.

The CBI said a third person had also been arrested in this case.

The two private persons arrested by the agency have been identified as Rajesh Dhanda and Anup Joshi.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is a lead intelligence agency under the Finance Ministry with a special focus on smugglers and narcotics trade. It also trains customs and tax officials in intelligence collection.

