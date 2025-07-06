Torture by iron rods, electric shocks: What Punjab youth endured on ‘donkey’ route to US

A harrowing tale of illegal immigration has come to light as five youths — four from Punjab and one from Haryana — attempting to reach the United States through the notorious “donkey route”, fell victim to brutal torture at the hands of human traffickers in Colombia. According to the family, Balwinder was abducted by a gang known as “donkers”, which operates in the jungles of Panama and Colombia, in February 2025. (HT)

The ordeal surfaced after the family of Balwinder Singh (25) from a village in Kapurthala district filed a complaint with local authorities, accusing four travel agents of duping them of ₹28 lakh under the pretext of facilitating legal travel to the US.

‘Third-degree torture in jungles’

According to the family, Balwinder was abducted by a gang known as “donkers”, which operates in the jungles of Panama and Colombia, in February 2025. The gang allegedly subjected the youths to third-degree torture to extort ransom from their families. Chilling videos of the intense torture, including use of iron roads, electric shocks, inflicting injuries on the youths with sharp blades, asphyxiation bids with plastic bags and burning plastics bottles on the body of the victims, went viral on the social media.

Balwinder’s mother Shinder Kaur said the family first received a torture video on February 13, after which the abductors demanded a large sum of money. Despite multiple ransom threats, the family refused to pay, and all communication with Balwinder ceased for over three months.

Kaur said her son was accompanied by three other youths from the Doaba region and one from Haryana.

Escape from captivity

On May 29, Balwinder finally contacted his family and recounted his escape. He revealed that the gang had issued orders to execute the captives after some families refused to pay. According to him, three of the five youths were killed, while he and another survivour managed to flee through dense forests before reaching a safe residential area in Colombia.

“The gang seized their passports and phones and held them in jungle camps. When the families didn’t pay, they tortured the youths in unspeakable ways,” said Shinder Kaur.

Complaint against travel agents

Balwinder’s family has filed a formal complaint with Kapurthala senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora against four local travel agents — Harbhajan Singh, Malkeet Singh, Sonu, and another Balwinder Singh — all residents of Kapurthala. The agents allegedly promised legal passage to the US for ₹32 lakh, settling the deal at ₹28 lakh.

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, currently in Canada, has taken up the matter with the ministry of external affairs. He confirmed that the Indian embassy in Colombia has assured support and expedited the issuance of a new passport for Balwinder. His return flight to India has already been booked.

This incident adds to growing concerns over illegal immigration. In February 2025, a special US military aircraft deported 333 Indians, including 129 from Punjab, following a crackdown by US authorities on undocumented migrants.