‘Tourists to blame’, says Hema Malini, then gives solution to monkey menace

Veteran Bollywood actor and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini, on Thursday pointed the finger of the monkey menace in the Mathura-Vrindavan area squarely at the tourists.

Hema Malini, who was interacting with some local people at the Sudama Kuti in Vrindavan, said that the monkeys were a menace in the society where she had built a “small home” for herself.

She was answering a question on the monkey menace in the town and what should be done to reduce it.

She said, “There is co-existence. Where will the monkey go? The problem is that the tourists who come here, give the monkeys frooti and samosas. The monkeys are getting spoiled because of this.”

#WATCH Vrindavan: BJP MP Hema Malini at Sudama Kuti answers a question on monkey menace in the area. She says, "Coexistence hai na. Monkey kahan jaega? Problem kya hai, yahan aane waale yaatri Frooti dete hain, samosa de de ke unko kharab kar diya. Unko sirf phal dijiye." pic.twitter.com/NJzJvEE6nA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019

She then went on to give a solution to the problem, “Give them only fruits”.

Ever since the election campaign began, photogrpahs of Hema Malini have been appearing at regular intervals showing her interacting with the local farmers and in one, even driving a tractor.

Earlier, at an election rally, Hema Malini had hit out at the opposition and had said, “There is no other choice. Modiji has to come back. It will be dangerous for the country if someone else wins. That’s why we all (BJP members) are working hard to bring him back.”

Referring to the addition of “Chowkidar” to the Twitter handles of many BJP leaders, she had referred to herself as “Chowkidarni”.

She had reposed her confidence in PM Modi and had said that the people of Mathura would vote for her because of Modi. “I have worked hard to bring him back and every MP of our party has been working hard,” she said.

In 2014, Hema Malini had contested the elections from Mathura on a BJP ticket and had defeated the Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate and sitting MP Jayant Chaudhary. Mathura is slated to go to polls on April 18, when the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections will take place.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 18:06 IST