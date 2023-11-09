close_game
close_game
News / India News / Toxic foam flows to roads from Madurai canal amid heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. Video

Toxic foam flows to roads from Madurai canal amid heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. Video

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 09, 2023 04:11 PM IST

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing torrential rainfall, causing waterlogging in several parts of the state.

Clouds of toxic foam were seen floating on the streets of Tamil Nadu on Thursday as heavy rainfall continued to batter the state. The foam has been formed in the overflowing Ayanpappakudi canal in Madurai, posing a widespread threat to the residents.

Toxic foam flows to roads from Madurai canal(ANI)
Toxic foam flows to roads from Madurai canal(ANI)

In a video posted by news agency ANI that is making rounds on social media, commuters can be seen driving through the toxic waste.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing torrential rainfall, causing waterlogging in several parts of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu from November 8 to 9, with a significant reduction thereafter. The weather department has also forecast moderate thunderstorms with moderate rain in isolated places over the Nilgien, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Bharathi’s Naga remark sparks row, Tamil Nadu governor hits back

“Light thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur Tiruppur Theni, Dindugal, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal Tenkan, Sivaganga Madurai, Ramanthapuram, Pudukottai Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” it added.

The heavy rainfall also triggered landslides near Kunjappa-Panai in Coimbatore, Mettupalayam highway in Kotagiri Mettupalayam, and near the third bend leading from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam in the area under Mettupalayam - causing traffic disruption.

Meanwhile, several districts in Tamil Nadu including - Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Madurai have declared a school holiday as per orders issued by their respective district magistrates.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out