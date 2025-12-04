In a suspected “toxic gas leak” in Jharkhand, at least two women have died and over a dozen other people are in hospital in the Kenduadih area of Dhanbad district, reports said on Thursday, December 4. Protests have since begun as the authorities are looking for the source and cause of the suspected gas leak. Villagers blocked the Dhanbad-Ranchi main road and burned tyres in protest after the deaths.(ANI Video Grab)

The deaths of Priyanka Devi on Wednesday evening and Lalita Devi early Thursday deepened fear among residents, news agency ANI reported. Locals said “gas exposure” caused the deaths, but officials maintain that the exact reason will be confirmed only after post-mortem reports are released.

The affected region is part of the government-owned Bharat Coking Coal Limited's (BCCL) coal-mining area, and the company has since started evacuation of the residents.

Hundreds of residents of Kenduadih Basti were to be evacuated, reports said.

Effects of the gas are being felt in areas with a population of approximately 10,000, including Rajput Basti, Masjid Mohalla, and Officer Colony.

Tensions had escalated Thursday morning as villagers blocked the Dhanbad-Ranchi highway, setting tyres on fire and demanding immediate relocation. It continued for nearly four hours before discussions between locals and the administration cooled tempers somewhat.

Local resident Pradeep Kumar Thakur told ANI that the woman who died on Thursday had started foaming at the mouth. “Upon being taken to the hospital, doctors determined that the death was likely due to the gas exposure and suffocation,” he said.

According to him, 15-20 people were sick so far.

Another resident, Shaikh Mohammadaccused the administration of failing to make concrete arrangements. He said that for years only notices have been issued with no alternative accommodation provided. “The gas has spread throughout the area, and people are continuously falling ill,” he said.

Former Dhanbad mayor Chandrashekhar Agarwal also questioned the management, ANI reported.

He said the BCCL declared several areas unsafe but failed to provide suitable housing options. He demanded an immediate solution by convening a meeting of expert institutions.

BCCL teams are continuously appealing to people to relocate through microphones.

BCCL's PB (Putki Balihari) area general manager G Saha said two tents have been set up to prevent people from being exposed to the gas.

"The area is fire-prone and has been declared unsafe for years, yet people have not moved," he stressed. A permanent solution to the problem is possible only if the entire area is evacuated, he added.

Putki Circle Officer Anand Kumar noted that efforts are underway to shut off the gas.

Regarding the cause of deaths, he said the situation would become clear only after the post-mortem reports were received.

Kenduadih police station in-charge Pramod Pandey said two people have died due to gas, while action is being taken to prevent further loss of life and property.