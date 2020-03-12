Trace, track and test: How South Korean plan is helping Kerala tackle coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:22 IST

South Korea is one such country which has succeeded in cutting down the number of coronavirus infections after being one of the worst-hit outside China. Even though on Thursday it reported 114 new cases of coronavirus and six more deaths, the numbers are far lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on February 29, news agency Reuters reported. Health officials say the trend does appear to be slowing in what has been the largest outbreak in Asia outside of China.

South Korea’s trace, track and test approach seems to have been working in its favour, something which the South Indian state of Kerala also seem to have tried recently to contain the rise in coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, Pathanamthitta district administration released two sets of maps giving a detailed account of three people’s travel after they arrived at the Cochin International Airport on February 29. The chart gives an account of their movement from the airport to their hospitalisation on March 6.

The three travellers flew in from Italy and slipped out of the Cochin International Airport after dodging health authorities. They surfaced after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and are believed to have transmitted the virus to eight of their relatives.

“It was a laborious job. This flowchart helps people who came in contact with them to get tested for possible infection,” said district collector PB Nooh.

The maps were prepared with the help of health officials, the police, locals and relatives of the three people and exhibit a detailed account of all the places they had visited. According to the maps, the three patients had visited banks, hotels, bakeries, a church, hospitals, a bar and had taken public transport.

The South Korean authorities are also reported to have been vigorously tracing down the contacts of all those who tested positive for the virus. The infected individuals would also be traced back to at least 14 days to understand the possible spread of the virus. The process would even include tracking their credit card use, CCTV footage and mobile phone activity, news agency AFP reported.

Kerala continues to be on a coronavirus high alert. The total number of people under observation has crossed 3,000, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Wednesday.

“Of the 1,179 samples sent for testing, today 889 samples report came and all were negative and we are waiting for the results of another 213. As on date, we have 14 people who are positive and are under close observation,” said Shailaja yesterday.

The first three positive cases of coronavirus in India were confirmed in Kerala, all of them had recovered successfully.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases went up to 73 as on Thursday morning in India. The government has suspended most visas including visa-free travel facility extended to Indian-origin foreigners from Friday to 15 April in an effort to stop instances of incoming travellers spreading the infection.