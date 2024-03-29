Tracing political journey of Mysuru royal family

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Mysuru have ignited considerable interest as a prominent member of the Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, has stepped into the political fray for the first time since the defeat of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, a seasoned four-time MP, in 2004. This candidacy is noteworthy, as no scion of the royal lineage has ever secured victory under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) banner, posing a litmus test for historical precedence. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a prominent member of the Mysuru royal family, has stepped into the political fray for the first time since the defeat of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, a seasoned four-time MP, in 2004. (File photo)

Against the backdrop of the BJP’s escalating popularity in the region, the enduring legacy of the royal family, and the relatively subdued presence of the Congress candidate, the electoral landscape appears ripe for potential transformation. Beneath the surface of political manoeuvring lies a fundamental inquiry: what motivates the royal family’s venture into politics?

Experts suggest that safeguarding their property and heritage, embroiled in longstanding legal battles, serves as a primary motivation.

Since announcing his candidacy, Yaduveer, the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, has articulated his alignment with the BJP’s vision for India’s development. “There is no concept of ‘Raja’ (king) and ‘Praja’ (subjects) in modern India, and everyone is a common man before God and the law,” he remarked after visiting the BJP state office upon being announced as the candidate on Wednesday.

However, in his subsequent interactions, the BJP candidate has harped on the family’s legacy, saying that a political position was necessary to carry forward the rich legacy of the erstwhile Mysore rulers to the next generation.

While interacting with the party workers, the Wadiyar scion even pointed out that three assembly segments are coming under Mysuru city named after the erstwhile Mysore rulers — Tenth Chamaraja Wadiyar, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Kanteerava Narasimharaja Wadiyar. “With Prime Minister Modi working on fulfilling the dreams of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas, the people should vote for the BJP to enable the PM to do more for the people of the country,” he said.

Reacting to his, Congress candidate from Mysuru M Lakshman on Wednesday characterised the contest as a clash between a representative of the common populace and a scion of royalty.

“I have the highest regard for the royal family but I am not happy with Yaduveer for choosing the BJP to enter the politics when that party is against reservation and social justice,” he said.

The political journey of the royal family traces back to Yaduveer’s grandfather, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, who, although not a politician, served as the first governor of the Mysore state.

Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the royal family member who ventured into politics, made his debut as a Congress candidate during the Lok Sabha elections of 1984, securing victory. Despite his initial success, his allegiance shifted to the BJP in the 1991 Lok Sabha polls, albeit without success, leading to subsequent returns to the Congress fold and victories in the elections of 1996 and 1999.

However, the political landscape shifted dramatically in the elections of 2004, resulting in his withdrawal from active political involvement.

Following Wadiyar’s demise in 2013, his wife, Pramoda Devi, focused on legal battles concerning the family’s properties, while the adoption of Yaduveer as the royal heir in 2015 underscored the family’s commitment to preserving its legacy amidst ongoing disputes with the state government.

At the heart of these disputes lies the contentious issue of ownership of the palace grounds, leading to tensions between the royal family and state authorities. The legal battle reached its peak in 1996 when the government sought to acquire the palace grounds for public use, leading to opposition from the royal family, emphasising the grounds’ significance as their primary source of income and cultural heritage.

Subsequent rulings by the SC provided a nuanced framework for the utilisation of the property, illustrating the delicate balance between heritage preservation and property rights. CM Siddaramaiah was the deputy chief minister in the then JD(S) government when the government went ahead with the legal action.

Muzaffar Assadi, political theorist and professor of political science at the University of Mysore, highlights that the royal family’s involvement in politics primarily revolves around property disputes. “Losing the Bangalore palace was a big setback for the family and there are several properties that are still under dispute and cases are pending as well. There is a fear of the government interfering further with their activities and being part of politics is an obvious answer to the problem,” he said.

He said that a relatively unknown candidate from the Congress and the goodwill of the Yaduveer’s grandfather among the people of Mysuru will help his political crusade.

“There is a sense of gratitude towards the royal family because of the work they have done. So, while the Congress will try to consolidate the Vokkaliga, OBC and Dalit votes using the popular guarantee schemes, the royal family dynamics will play a crucial role,” he said.