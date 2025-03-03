Trade, investment, defence focus areas in India-Belgium meeting

New Delhi: India and Belgium focused on ways to bolster cooperation in trade, investment, defence, semiconductors and digitalisation during a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Belgian counterpart Maxime Prevot on Monday. External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets Princess Astrid of Belgium, in New Delhi on Monday. (Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

Prevot is part of the Belgian Economic Mission led by Princess Astrid that is currently on a week-long visit to India to drum up trade and investments. The delegation includes representatives of close to 360 businesses from Belgium.

Jaishankar said on X that he and Prevot held comprehensive discussions on advancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, defence, semiconductors, digital, mobility, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals. “Highlighted new opportunities for ‘Make in India, Design in India and Research in India’,” he said.

The two sides also discussed ways to take forward cooperation at the European Union (EU) and multilateral forums, as well as global and regional developments.

Jaishankar held a separate meeting with Princess Astrid and her delegation, and said her visit will foster greater collaboration for a stronger India-Belgium and India-EU partnership.

Prevot said the two countries share a strong friendship that is “reinforced by a vibrant Indian community in Belgium and a common desire to address global challenges [ranging] from security to trade to technological innovation”.

“In a rapidly changing world, Belgium and India must deepen their political dialogue and strengthen their strategic cooperation,” Prevot said in a post in French on X.

Noting that Belgium is not just a trading partner, Prevot said in a separate post on X that his country can provide cutting-edge technology, high-level research and industrial expertise in fields such as defence, sustainable construction, hydrogen, and aerospace.

Belgian companies are also developing sustainable solutions in water management, waste treatment, chemical innovation and recycling, he said.

The Belgian foreign ministry too pitched for stronger ties with India on X. In an apparent reference to the uncertainty and turmoil created by the policies of the Trump administration in the US, it said: “In these times of geopolitical upheaval, a constructive and comprehensive dialogue on international trade with world players like India are of the utmost importance.”

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Prevot, Jaishankar pointed to the historic relations between India and Belgium and said: “What has been a very good, steady relationship in a range of issues - trade, industry, education, innovation, culture - today has the possibility of growing in a more contemporary format.

“We are looking and are discussing semiconductors, AI, clean energy and research & innovation.”