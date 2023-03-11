Traditional artisans ‘Vishwakarmas’ of new India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that upskilling of the workforce, focus on traditional hand-made crafts and development of artisans at the grassroots level in the village will play an essential role in the country’s growth. PM Modi on Saturday virtually addressed the 12th webinar in the post-budget series (ANI Photo)

The PM was virtually addressing the 12th and last webinar in the post-budget series. He said that skilled craftsmen are symbols of the true spirit of self-reliant India. “Small artisans play an important role in the production of local crafts. PM Vishwakarma Yojana focuses on empowering them,” he said.

“Skilled craftsmen are symbols of the true spirit of self-reliant India and our government considers such people as Vishwakarma of new India,” the PM added.

The PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana (PM VIKAS) was announced on 1 February 2023 while in the union Budget 2023-24. The scheme aims to improve the quality, scale and reach of the products of traditional, integrating them with the MSME value chain to enhance their value.

Under the scheme, apart from financial support to artisans, access to advanced skill training, knowledge of modern digital techniques and efficient green technologies, brand promotion, linkage with local and global markets, digital payments and social security is also provided.

“The objective of the scheme is to develop traditional artisans and craftsmen while preserving their rich tradition,” Modi said. He added that the Vishwakarmas can leverage this scheme to become new-age entrepreneurs.

PM Modi also underlined that India has a rich tradition of respect for those who work with their hands with implements. “Few sectors’ artisans received some attention, many classes of artisans such as carpenters, ironsmiths, sculptors, masons and many others that are an integral part of society have been adapting to the changing times to fulfil the needs of the society that were ignored,” Modi said.

The PM said that there was a need to refocus on Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of gram swaraj, or self-reliance at the village level. “Empowering every section of the village for its development is essential for India’s development journey,” he said, adding that these professions required as much attention as agriculture.

The Prime Minister said that integrating the sector with medium and small enterprises, and corporate can result in a “win-win situation for every stakeholder”.

“Corporate companies will get quality products at competitive prices. Banks’ money will be invested in schemes which can be trusted and this will show the widespread effect of the schemes of the government,” the Prime Minister said.

“The partnership with the private sector will be further strengthened through PM-Vishwakarma so that the innovation power and business acumen of the private sector can be maximized,” he added.

He said that startups can also create a huge market for craft products through the e-commerce model apart from helping them with better technology, design, packaging and financing.