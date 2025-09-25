Traffic curbs in Noida ahead of PM Modi's visit for UP trade show today. Avoid these routes

Traffic restrictions are in place in Uttar Pradesh's Noida ahead of the UP International Trade Show, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Thursday. The traffic police has released guidelines on paths to avoid, alternate routes and information on parking spaces at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, where the third edition of the much-anticipated trade show is set to take place. The traffic restrictions will remain in place till Monday, September 29, the day the trade show concludes. (HT Photo)

Stalls and exhibitions will be on display at the show which both Indian and foreign delegates are expected to attend.

The traffic restrictions will remain in place till Monday, September 29, the day the trade show concludes. The traffic guidelines restrict the entry of heavy, medium and light goods vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway between 7 am and 11 pm, reported news agency PTI.

Essential goods carriers and medical vehicles will be exempted from these restrictions. Here are some roads to avoid and alternate routes for ambulances:

Obstruction on Yamuna Expressway: Vehicles coming from Agra should exit at the bypass, turn right onto the service road, and continue on VIP Road to Zero Point.

Vehicles coming from the side of Gautam Budh University can turn right to the east onto the old route, pass through Noida Teen Chowk, and go to P-3 Roundabout. Obstruction at Chilla, Jhilmil border: There are three ways in which vehicles can enter Delhi in this case: take Jhilmil Road from Mahamaya Flyover towards Sector-37 to enter Delhi via New Ashok Nagar or Jhunjhupura border, use Filmcity Flyover towards Sector-18, enter Delhi via Sector-60, Model Avon Sector-62, and Ghaziabad border.

Vehicles can go from Partha Roundabout towards Sector-94 or Kafino/Sector-87 to Jhilmil Road, and then to the New Ashok Nagar border. Obstruction near Parichowk Flyover: Vehicles can go from Sector-132 cut to W-road and towards Mahamaya Flyover. Another option is using the P-03 to IESS without a roundabout to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The traffic police also issued parking guidelines for dignitaries and visitors attending the trade show. While VIP or media vehicles are supposed to turn left at Gate number 5, drop off at Yogi Roundabout, turn left and park in the parking lot at NASA Roundabout, general visitors and police personnel are asked to park at Bada Roundabout and either take a shuttle or walk towards their destination.

Here are some alternate parking spots:

KC College, parking capacity- 200 vehicles

United College, parking capacity- 150 vehicles

UVNET Resort Center, parking capacity- 125 vehicles\

IES College, parking capacity- 80 vehicles

Shendy College, parking capacity- 150 vehicles

Kalyan Society, parking capacity- 400 vehicles

Revenue Gymkhana, parking capacity- 40 vehicles

Internov College, parking capacity- 100 vehicles

New United College, parking capacity- 250 vehicles

Yogi Roundabout to Coxstay Chowk, parking capacity- 400-500 vehicles

The third edition for the trade show will take place at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations on Wednesday, terming the event “extremely important”. Officials are directed to ensure foolproof security and seamless arrangements to prevent any inconvenience for domestic and international visitors.